Mystics vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 15
The Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks will close out their first half of the 2025 season on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, and oddsmakers are expecting a close game.
Los Angeles, which is just 2-8 at home in the 2025 season, is set as a one-point favorite in this matchup. These teams will also match up right out of the break on July 22, so this could be a nice litmus test for both squads to see where they stand in 2025.
Washington is firmly in the playoff picture thanks to some young players stepping up and a top-five defense, while the Sparks are on the outside looking in and still waiting for Cameron Brink to return from a torn ACL that she suffered last season.
The Sparks are not the same team without Brink defensively, and it’s certainly limited their ceiling so far in 2025.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics +1 (-110)
- Sparks -1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: -105
- Sparks: -115
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mystics vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, Monumental Sports Network
- Mystics record: 11-10
- Sparks record: 7-14
Mystics vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – out
Mystics vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kiki Iriafen OVER 10.5 Points (+100)
Rookie forward Kiki Iriafen has cooled off a bit as of late, averaging 9.8 points per game over her last 11 games, but I’m buying her to score 11 or more points on Tuesday against the Sparks.
Los Angeles is 12th in the WNBA in opponent points per game, and it has struggled to defend down low without Cameron Brink, ranking 10th in the W in opponent points in the paint per game (37.0 per night).
That’s where Iriafen does a lot of her damage, and the rookie has scored in double figures in three straight contests. I think she’s worth a bet at even money to score 11 or more points, especially since she’s still kept her season average at 12.1 points per game in 2025.
Mystics vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics are worth a look as underdogs on Tuesday:
Even though the Sparks are at home on Tuesday, I’m backing Washington to cover and win outright as a one-point underdog.
The Mystics are just 4-7 straight up on the road this season, but Los Angeles is just 2-8 at home and was trailing the Sun for quite some time on Sunday before pulling out a four-point win.
Los Angeles’ defense has been a nightmare this season with Cameron Brink (ACL recovery) sidelined, as the Sparks are allowing the second-most points per game in the W and gave up 88 points to the league’s worst offense on Sunday.
Overall, Los Angeles is 7-13-1 against the spread this season, and it ranks 11th in the W in net rating (-5.9).
While the Mystics aren’t a potent offense (12th in offensive rating), they do rank fifth in the WNBA in defensive rating and have won plenty of games in lower-scoring affairs.
Pick: Mystics +1 (-110 at DraftKings)
