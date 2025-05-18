Mystics vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 18
The Connecticut Sun are the final WNBA team to begin their 2025 season, as they host the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Sun have gone through some major changes, moving on from all five starters from last season, including perennial MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas.
Now, the Sun are projected to be one of the worst teams in the W in the 2025 campaign. That’s evident in the odds for Sunday’s game, as the Mystics are road favorites in this matchup. Washington missed the playoffs last season, but it won its season opener against the Atlanta Dream.
Still, the Mystics are down two key players in last season’s first-round pick Aaliyah Edwards (back) and one of their three first-round selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Georgia Amoore, who is done for the season with a torn ACL.
Can Washington pull off a road win to move to 2-0?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Mystics vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mystics -3.5 (-110)
- Sun +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mystics: -166
- Sun: +140
Total
- 159 (Over -108/Under -112)
Mystics vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, May 18
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Mystics record: 1-0
- Sun record: 0-0
Mystics vs. Sun Injury Reports
Mystics Injury Report
- Georgia Amoore – out
- Shakira Austin – probable
- Aaliyah Edwards – out
Sun Injury Report
- Aneesah Morrow – out
- Saniya Rivers – out
- Leila Lacan – out
Mystics vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Marina Mabrey 3+ 3-Pointers Made (+115)
After being traded to the Sun last season, Mabrey had seven regular season games and three postseason games with three or more made shots from beyond the arc.
Now, with the Sun moving on from all five starters from last season and Mabrey set to be the no. 1 option on offense, I’m expecting a big season from the veteran guard.
Mabrey shot 42.4 percent from 3 with the Sun last season and is a career 36.5-percent shooter from deep. She’s averaged over two made 3-pointers per game in four of her last five seasons.
Mystics vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Mystics are the bet to make on Sunday:
The Mystics played well in their season opener against the Atlanta Dream, winning by four points even though they did not have Aaliyah Edwards or Shakira Austin – their two best bigs – in action.
On the bright side for Washington, rookie Sonia Citron was terrific, knocking down six of her seven shots from the field to score 19 points. On Sunday, the Mystics will likely welcome Austin (probable) back into the lineup, which is huge against this new-look Sun team.
Connecticut has been a title contender for multiple seasons, but the Sun don’t have nearly as much offensive talent as year’s past. Tina Charles should help Mabrey on the offensive end of the floor, but the Sun didn’t get much back in terms of win-now talent in their trades of Thomas, Carrington and Harris.
The Mystics, meanwhile, added three first-round picks (although Georgia Amoore is out for the season), and have some solid returning pieces in Brittney Sykes and Austin. I think Washington may be undervalued at this number – even on the road – as the Sun have one of the lower win total projections in the W this season.
Pick: Mystics -3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
