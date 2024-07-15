National League vs. American League Prediction, Odds and Starting Pitchers for MLB All-Star Game
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set for Tuesday night, and rookie phenom Paul Skenes will get the ball for the National League against the American League’s Corbin Burnes.
There are plenty of great pitchers who will get a chance to showcase their stuff on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas, but the American League comes into this year’s All-Star Game as a slight favorite.
In All-Star Game history, the American League is 47-44-2 against the National League in the All-Star Game, but the NL snapped a nine-year losing streak in 2023.
Will things shift back to the AL in 2024? Oddsmakers seem to think so, but it’ll be up to the league’s brightest stars to make it happen.
Here’s a look at the odds, rosters, All-Star Game MVP odds and my pick for the 2024 matchup.
MLB All-Star Game Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- NL -1.5 (+180)
- AL +1.5 (-218)
Moneyline
- NL: +102
- AL: -122
Total
- 7.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB All-Star Game Probable Pitchers and Starting Lineups
National League
- C: William Contreras (MIL)
- 1B: Bryce Harper (PHI)
- 2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)
- 3B: Alec Bohm (PHI)
- SS: Trea Turner (PHI)
- OF: Christian Yelich (MIL)
- OF: Jurickson Profar (SD)
- OF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)
- DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)
- P: Paul Skenes (PIT)
American League
- C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)
- 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)
- 2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)
- 3B: José Ramírez (CLE)
- SS: Gunnar Henderson (BAL)
- OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)
- OF: Juan Soto (NYY)
- OF: Steven Kwan (CLE)
- DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)
- P: Corbin Burnes (BAL)
MLB All-Star Game MVP Odds
- Aaron Judge: +800
- Shohei Ohtani: +850
- Juan Soto: +900
- Gunnar Henderson: +1000
- Bryce Harper: +1100
- Marcell Ozuna: +1300
- Bobby Witt Jr.: +1500
- Adley Rutschman: +1500
- Yordan Alvarez: +1500
- Paul Skenes: +2000
- Jose Ramirez: +2000
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +2000
- Trea Turner: +2000
Full odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook.
MLB All-Star Game Prediction and Pick
Betting on an All-Star Game is extremely tough since we don’t know exactly how long each player will play, the order in which pitchers will be used and whether or not there will be a concerted effort to truly win the game rathern prioritizing player health.
It’s a far cry from betting on regular season baseball.
However, we’ve seen one trend hold true over the last four All-Star Games… they’ve all been low scoring.
In fact, all four have fallen short of 7.5 runs, and since 2001, only nine All-Star Games have finished with eight or more combined runs. To break it down even further, since the 2010 All-Star Game, only four matchups have combined for eight or more runs.
In today’s game, the long ball reigns supreme, but with power pitchers getting to go all out for an inning of two of work, I think we could see a lot of zeros on the scoreboard on Tuesday night.
The NL may have ended the AL’s winning streak last season, but the UNDER streak is going to keep going.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.