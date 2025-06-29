Nationals vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, June 29
The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Angels have combined for 34 runs in the first two games of their weekend series, and they’ll play an interesting rubber match on Sunday afternoon.
A pair of young starters will be on the mound in this matchup, as Mitchell Parker (4.59 ERA) gets the ball for Washington against the Angels’ Jack Kochanowicz (5.49 ERA).
Both of these teams have gone 8-8 when these starters are on the mound, but oddsmakers have set the Angels as slight favorites at home in the series finale.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Nationals vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-180)
- Angels -1.5 (+147)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +113
- Angels: -137
Total
- 10 (Over -107/Under -113)
Nationals vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Mitchell Parker (5-8. 4.59 ERA)
- Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.49 ERA)
Nationals vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 29
- Time: 4:07 p.m. EST
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSW, MASN2
- Nationals record: 34-49
- Angels record: 41-41
Nationals vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
Nationals Best MLB Prop Bet
- James Wood to Hit a Home Run (+265)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why James Wood is primed to stay hot in the series finale in Los Angeles:
This season, Wood already has 22 home runs, and he’s done it while posting an extremely impressive slash line of .281/.379/.553.
Over the last week, Wood is hitting .318 with one home run, and he’s smacked five homers over the last two weeks while hitting a solid .277.
On Sunday, the Nationals star has a favorable matchup against Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz, who enters this start with a 5.49 ERA, allowing 15 home runs in 16 starts.
Wood has already hit 15 home runs against right-handed pitchers, while posting an impressive .283 batting average and a .970 OPS. Wood is my favorite target in this market on Sunday.
Nationals vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
So far in this series, offense has reigned supreme, as the Nationals scored 15 runs to win Game 1 and the Angels scored eight runs to win Game 2.
These teams have combined for 10 or more runs in each of their first two games against each other, and Sunday’s pitching matchup should set up another high-scoring affair.
Parker (4.59 ERA) has some concerning underlying numbers for the Nationals, ranking in the eight percentile in expected ERA (5.31), 10th percentile in expected batting average against (.287) and third percentile in hard-hit percentage.
On the other side, Kochanowicz ranks in the 13th percentile in expected ERA (4.98) and the 17th percentile in expected batting average against (.274).
The Angels are one of the best OVER teams in MLB (42-37-3), and neither of these teams have solid bullpens. The Nats rank dead last in bullpen ERA (5.93) while the Angels are 27th (5.17).
This game should have a lot of offensive fireworks on Sunday afternoon.
Pick: OVER 10 (-107 at DraftKings)
