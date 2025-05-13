Nationals vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 13
The Washington Nationals have lost six games in a row, and they find themselves as massive underdogs on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves.
Atlanta took the series opener between these teams on Monday night, improving to 13-6 straight up at home in the 2025 season. However, bettors may not want to lay the -238 price with the Braves on the moneyline in this matchup.
Washington has a former Brave – Michael Soroka – on the mound for the third time in the 2025 season on Tuesday night. He’ll go against Atlanta's Spencer Schwellenbach, who has been up and down this season but still has a solid 3.42 ERA.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my game prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Nationals vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (-105)
- Braves -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +195
- Braves: -238
Total
- 8 (Over -118/Under -102)
Nationals vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Michael Soroka (0-2, 7.20 ERA)
- Atlanta: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.61 ERA)
Nationals vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 13
- Time: 7:15 p.m. EST
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSO, MASN
- Nationals record: 17-25
- Braves record: 20-21
Nationals vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets
Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Matt Olson to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Matt Olson is worth a look against the Nationals:
Matt Olson isn’t having a massive season for the Atlanta Braves, but he does have seven homers despite a pedestrian .408 slugging percentage.
On Tuesday, Olson has a solid matchup against a former Brave in Mike Soroka, who has struggled in two outings for the Nationals this season. The righty has posted a 7.20 ERA, giving up one home run and 10 hits across 10.0 innings of work.
While Olson is not hitting for average this season (.224), he has smacked six of his seven homers against right-handed pitching. In addition to that, Olson has six homers in the last 28 days, a sign that he’s coming around after a slow start to the campaign.
He’s worth a look in this market since Soroka has struggled, but also because the Nationals rank dead last in bullpen ERA (7.08) this season. Their ‘pen has also allowed 16 homers in 2025.
Nationals vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
The Braves have not been one of the better teams in MLB on the run line this season, but they are in a great spot to win this game going away against Soroka.
In two starts in 2025, Soroka has a 7.20 ERA, allowing 10 hits, eight runs, and three walks in 10 innings of work.
Washington – despite being set as an underdog a ton – is under .500 on the run line this season, and it’s struggled during this six-game skid. The Nationals are 20th in OPS, 25th in runs scored, and 27th in team ERA over the last week. Overall, they are 28th in ERA for the season and have the worst bullpen ERA in MLB.
I don’t love Schwellenbach’s advanced profile for the Braves this season – he’s in just the 47th percentile in expected ERA – but Atlanta is 4-4 in his starts, and he has four outings with one or fewer earned runs allowed.
Atlanta has been too good at home to fade against this struggling Washington team.
Pick: Braves -1.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.