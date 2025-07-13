Nationals vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, July 13
The Milwaukee Brewers are on fire right now, as they’ve won six games in a row and could make it seven with a sweep of the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
The Brewers are heavily favored in this matchup with ace Freddy Peralta on the mound, and they’re looking like a surefire playoff team in a loaded National League.
Meanwhile, Washington has fallen to last in the NL East and will be relying on Jake Irvin (4.78 ERA) to send the team into the All-Star break on a high note.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s action.
Nationals vs. Brewers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nationals +1.5 (-101)
- Brewers -1.5 (-121)
Moneyline
- Nationals: +207
- Brewers: -259
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Nationals vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- Washington: Jake Irvin (7-4, 4.78 ERA)
- Milwaukee: Freddy Peralta (10-4, 2.74 ERA)
Nationals vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 13
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSWI and MASN2
- Nationals record: 38-57
- Brewers record: 55-40
Nationals vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Christian Yelich to Hit a Home Run (+400)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Yelich is worth a bet on Sunday:
Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich has one of the best matchups in MLB on Sunday.
He’s facing Washington Nationals starter Jake Irvin, who has given up 22 home runs in 19 starts so far in the 2025 season. On top of that, Irvin has MLB’s worst bullpen behind him, as the Nationals have a 5.80 bullpen ERA and have given up 46 home runs so far in the 2025 season.
That sets up beautifully for Yelich, who has been red hot as of late, hitting .341 over the last 28 days with six homers. Overall, Yelich has 19 home runs this season and 17 of them have come against right-handed pitching.
He’s posted a slash line of .280/.358/.538 against righties in 2025, and I expect him to continue that success on Sunday. At +400, he’s an absolute steal in this prop market.
Nationals vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
The Nationals are reeling right now, losing three games in a row and seven of their last 10 approaching the All-Star break.
Washington is dead last in the NL East, and it has fired manager Davey Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo – a sign that this season isn’t going as planned.
Now, the Nats have to rely on Irvin, who ranks in the seventh percentile in expected ERA this season (5.47) and has been extremely prone to the long ball.
That’s not going to get it done against a surging Brewers team and ace Freddy Peralta. This season, the Brewers are 12-7 with Peralta on the mound, and they enter this game on a six-game winning streak.
Milwaukee’s pitching staff has a significant advantage in this one, as Washington is dead last in MLB in bullpen ERA.
Pick: Brewers -1.5 (-121 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
