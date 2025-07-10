Nationals vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Thursday, July 10
Thursday will be a rubber match between Washington and St. Louis as the Nationals rolled past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Wednesday night, giving interim manager Miguel Cairo his first win.
The Nats have shown flashes of offensive depth this season with solid contributions from James Wood and Nathaniel Lowe, but remain a middle-of-the-pack unit ranked 16th in runs and 20th in slugging.
Michael Soroka (3-6, 5.40 ERA) gets the start and will look to overcome inconsistency that’s plagued much of his season despite a respectable 1.14 WHIP.
The Cardinals continue to stay competitive offensively, ranking 10th in runs scored and boasting six active players with 30 or more RBI, led by Willson Contreras.
They’ll start Miles Mikolas (4-6, 5.26 ERA) who is hoping to rebound from a rocky first half in which he's struggled with command and limiting hard contact.
Let’s get into a couple of bets to think about for the series finale.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Nationals +1.5 (+124)
- Cardinals -1.5 (-146)
Moneyline
- Nationals (+124)
- Cardinals (-146)
Total
- Over 9 (+100)
- Under 9 (-122)
Nationals vs. Cardinals Probable Pitchers
- Nationals: Michael Soroka (3-6, 5.40 ERA)
- Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (4-6, 5.26 ERA)
Nationals vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025
- Time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): MASN, FDSN Midwest
- Nationals Record: 38-54
- Cardinals Record: 49-44
Nationals vs. Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- James Wood Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125 at FanDuel)
This is more juiced than usual given that Wood leads the Nationals in virtually every major offensive category and continues to be the most dangerous bat in the lineup. While he's been quieter over the last five games (.167 AVG), he’s still managed to drive in runs and remains a threat to produce extra-base hits in any given at-bat.
Mikolas is especially vulnerable to power hitters like Wood with a barrel and hard-hit rate in the 17th percentile. Hitters facing Mikolas are projecting .282 xBA, with lefties giving him particular trouble this season. Wood is also riding a three-game hitting streak and has crushed right-handed pitching all year. I’m looking for this game to hit the Over, and for that to happen, Wood would likely need to produce.
Nationals vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
For even money, I love the over between these two pitchers with ERAs north of five. Soroka has allowed 18 earned runs over his last four outings, including a brutal 9-run blowup in just 4.0 innings against Boston last week. Mikolas has given up 14 earned runs across his last two starts, including six home runs in his most recent outing against the Cubs. Both bullpens offer little in the way of relief, with Washington ranked 28th in team ERA and St. Louis sitting at a mediocre 19th.
The Nationals are a recipe for Overs — they have now gone over the total in 10 of their last 11 games, and they just dropped 8 runs on the Cardinals yesterday.
The Cards meets that as a top-10 club in raw runs scored this season, backed with plenty of pop from guys like Nootbaar, Burleson and Contreras, who all make consistent contact. The Nats are a bit more top-heavy, but can produce in streaks: James Wood is red-hot for Washington boasting a .551 slugging percentage while Nathan Lowe is driving in 61 runs on the year.
Pick: Over 9 (+100 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.