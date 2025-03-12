Navy vs. American Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Patriot League Championship Final
Navy and American meet in the Patriot League Championship Game as Navy tries to ride a surprising heater to the NCAA Tournament.
American has been at the top of the Patriot League for much of this season, but lost both games to Navy this season, setting up an intriguing title game with the Eagles sitting as small home favorites.
How should we bet on this title game? We have you covered below!
Navy vs. American Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Navy: +3.5 (-102)
- American: -3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Navy: +150
- American: -182
Total: 131.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Navy vs. American How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Bender Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Navy Record: 15-18
- American Record: 21-12
Navy vs. American Key Players to Watch
Navy
Jordan Pennick: The 5’11” guard has been playing his best ball over the last month or so, averaging north of 17 points per game while maintaining elite 3-point shooting for a Navy offense starting to find its footing at the right time.
American
Matt Rogers: The sharpshooter for American at center, Rogers has been arguably the best player in the Patriot League this season, shooting 45% from beyond the arc and leading the conference in effective field goal percentage. At 6’9” with range from all over the floor, Rogers can take over a game by himself.
Navy vs. American Prediction and Pick
Both teams are paced by its defense, each ranked at the top of the American in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.
Navy has been able to win each of the first two matchups with its elite rebounding, ranked second in offensive rebounding percentage in the conference, against American’s defense that is shaky on the boards and ranks last in opponent free throw rate.
However, the edge in this game is on the total, with Navy ranking outside the top 200 in adjusted tempo and American bottom five in that category.
Both teams have familiarity with each other, but given that neither team looks to push the tempo and hunt transition opportunities, I’m going to opt for the under in the title game.
PICK: UNDER 131.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
