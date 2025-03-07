Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Clippers)
There are a boatload of games to dive into on March 7, but there are also plenty of key injuries to know about before betting.
Here’s just a few players that have been ruled out for tonight’s action:
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Jalen Williams
- Norman Powell
- Anthony Davis
- Kyrie Irving
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- RJ Barrett
- Lauri Markkanen
- Domantas Sabonis
- Malik Monk
- Victor Wembanyama
With so many players on the shelf, I’m some different plays than usual tonight. However, there are still two player props that I absolutely love for some star Western Conference guards.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the picks for Friday, March 7!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 177-163-4 (+4.72 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1187-1108-26 (+42.63 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline (+120) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 0.5 unit
- Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline and UNDER Alternate Total Parlay (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Portland Trail Blazers Moneyline (+120) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder – 0.5 unit
I absolutely love the Portland Trail Blazers as short underdogs on Friday night.
The Thunder, who are in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the West, are sitting SGA, Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Cason Wallace on Friday. Chet Holmgren is also listed as questionable.
That’s several of OKC’s top rotation players, and I’m not sure it’ll have enough of an offensive punch to take down this surging Blazers team. Since Jan. 1, the Blazers are playing over .500 basketball, and Chauncey Billups’ squad ranks 11th in the NBA in net rating over its last 10 games.
OKC has won 15 consecutive games against Portland, but this feels like a scheduled loss with the Thunder willingly sitting most of their top players.
Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline and UNDER Alternate Total Parlay (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Los Angeles Clippers Moneyline
- Clippers-Knicks UNDER 228.5
Clippers Moneyline
The New York Knicks may have lost guard Jalen Brunson for a significant amount of time on Thursday night due to an ankle injury, and that sets up well for the Los Angeles Clippers to beat the Knicks tonight.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Tom Thibodeau’s squad, and it is just 2-7 against the spread in that spot this season – the second-worst mark in the NBA.
Now, the Knicks won’t have Brunson, which is a major issue on the offensive end where they have struggled as of late, ranking 22nd in offensive rating over their last 10 games.
Not only that, but the Clippers are elite when favored at home, covering the spread in 14 of their 19 games – the best mark in the NBA. I expect them to win this one on Friday.
UNDER 228.5
To keep things rolling with this bet, I’m guessing that we’ll see a low-scoring game with New York’s offensive engine likely sidelined.
The Clippers are already one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA, and they rank fourth in the league in opponent points per game. The Knicks have also been a team that is susceptible to UNDERs since they play at the No. 24 pace in the NBA. The Clippers aren’t much faster, clocking in at No. 21 in that statistic.
Don’t be shocked if this matchup is an offensive struggle, especially for the Knicks.
Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
It’s hard to find a better spot to back this prop for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, as he’s facing a Denver Nuggets team that is 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Booker has been passing the ball at a high level as of late, averaging 8.0 assists per game over his last 11 contests (dating back to Feb. 7 – exactly one month ago). During that stretch, Booker is averaging 15.3 potential assists per game, while clearing 7.5 dimes on nine occasions.
He should thrive as a primary playmaker tonight, especially with Bradley Beal listed as questionable for Phoenix.
Anthony Edwards OVER 26.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
I’m going back to the well with another scoring prop for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, as he continues to take a ton of shots for this offense.
Edwards is averaging 30.6 points on 22.0 shots per game since Feb. 1, and he’s facing a Miami Heat team that lacks elite wing defenders for him – especially if Andrew Wiggins (questionable) sits out on Friday.
The All-Star guard has at least 27 points in eight of his last 13 games, and he should see some easier looks with Julius Randle back in the fold on offense. Overall, Ant Man is averaging 27.5 points per game this season, so we’re asking him to be right around his season average tonight.
