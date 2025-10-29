Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Anthony Davis, Evan Mobley, Nuggets, Hawks)
The NBA season is in full swing, and a 10-game slate on Wednesday gives bettors a great chance to target some player props – and some favorable matchups – with the true colors of some teams starting to show.
I’m eyeing four plays in today’s NBA Best Bets, including a player props for Anthony Davis and Evan Mobley, who have great matchups against teams that are shorthanded at the center position.
On Wednesday, we made some inroads on a tough start to the season, as Jalen Brunson and Zach LaVine came through with high-scoring games.
Here’s a breakdown of the plays for the action on Wednesday, Oct. 29.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 11-13 (-3.25 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1302-1250-27 (+29.89 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
- Atlanta Hawks + Dallas Mavericks + Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (+111)
- Anthony Davis OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-132)
- Jamal Murray + Nikola Jokic Parlay (-133)
Evan Mobley OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-120)
Mobley has a great matchup on Wednesday night as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics. Boston has a lack of depth in the frontcourt with Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis no longer with the team and Jayson Tatum currently out with a torn Achilles.
Mobley has at least eight rebounds in every game this season, averaging 8.8 boards on 14.3 rebound chances per game.
The star forward leads the Cavs in rebounding early on in the 2025-26 season, and I’m buying him against a Boston team that is 25th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 20th in opponent rebounds per game this season.
Mobley has also been all over the glass in recent seasons against Boston, grabbing nine or more boards in eight of his 11 regular-season matchups against the C’s. He’s averaging 9.9 boards per game against Boston during those matchups.
Atlanta Hawks + Dallas Mavericks + Denver Nuggets Moneyline Parlay (+111)
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks are off to a 1-3 start in the 2025-26 season, but they have a “get-right” matchup on Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn has the worst defensive rating in the NBA, and it has yet to win a game this season, losing multiple games by double digits. The Hawks have losses to Chicago (3-0), OKC (4-0) and Toronto (1-3) to start this season, but I think they’re due to a bounce-back showing – especially on offense.
Atlanta is just 24th in offensive rating this season, but every team that has played the Nets has scored at least 118 points. I can’t trust Brooklyn to win right now, even at home.
Dallas Mavericks
The Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers have both gotten off to slow starts in the 2025-26 season, but Indiana is ravaged by injuries ahead of this matchup.
Bennedict Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, TJ McConnell, Obi Toppin and Tyrese Haliburton (of course) are out for this game.
While Dallas isn’t expected to have Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively II, it does have most of its rotation – including rookie Cooper Flagg – available for this game. The Mavs were able to beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at home, and I think they’re in a prime spot to knock off an Indiana squad that simply is running out of healthy NBA players.
The Pacers enter this game with losses to OKC, Minnesota (without Anthony Edwards) and Memphis (by 25 points).
Denver Nuggets
Denver is a massive favorite at home against a winless New Orleans Pelicans squad on Wednesday. The Pels may not have Zion Williamson (he missed their last game with a foot injury), as he’s listed as questionable. New Orleans is just 100-159 all time when Williamson sits.
Meanwhile, Denver is one of the top-five teams in the league in offensive rating, net rating and effective field goal percentage with Jamal Murray off to a red-hot start in the 2025-26 season.
I’m buying the Nuggets to win this game at home, where they were 59-23 the last two seasons.
Anthony Davis OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-132)
Mavericks star Anthony Davis has a great matchup on Wednesday against the Pacers.
Indiana is extremely banged up entering this game, and it ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game (52.3) and 21st in rebounding percentage this season.
The Mavs have listed Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II as doubtful on Wednesday, opening up a chance for Davis to play heavy minutes at center. As it is, Davis has already dominated on the board to begin the campaign.
This season, Davis is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game, grabbing 13, 13, 10 and 11 boards in his four matchups. He’s also averaging a whopping 19.3 rebound chances per night, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.
He’s a must bet against an Indiana team that has several players out and may struggle on offense on Wednesday.
Jamal Murray + Nikola Jokic Parlay (-133)
Jamal Murray 18+ Points
Murray is off to a great start in the 2025-26 season, averaging 30.3 points per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3.
He’s scored 23 or more points in every game for the Nuggets this season, but I’m lowering his points prop to 18 for the sake of his parlay.
Murray should be able to make easy work of a Pelicans defense that allowed 35 points to Ja Morant in its opener and 25 to Anfernee Simons in a loss to Boston on Monday. Murray has taken 17 or more shots in every game this season, including 29 in a recent win over Minnesota.
He’s a solid bet against a New Orleans team that is just 25th in the league in defensive rating through the first week of action.
Nikola Jokic 11+ Rebounds
I love Nikola Jokic’s rebound prop on Wednesday, as he’s taking on a New Orleans team that is 28th in rebound percentage and 29th in opponent rebounds per game this season.
The Pelicans have a questionable center rotation with youngsters Yves Missi and Derik Queen alongside veteran DeAndre Jordan (a former Nugget).
Jokic should be able to clean up on the glass, and he enters this game averaging 15.3 rebounds per game, grabbing at least 13 in every matchup. The three-time league MVP also is averaging 23.3 rebound chances per game, which is second in the NBA to only Domantas Sabonis.
I’ll gladly move him down to 11+ boards for the sake of this two-pick parlay.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
