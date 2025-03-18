Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Norman Powell)
After a strong 3-1 showing in Monday’s NBA Best Bets, I’m turning my focus to a few plays for the four-game slate on Tuesday, March 18.
Tuesday’s slate features a pair of marquee matchups in the later half of the slate, as the Golden State Warriors host the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Clippers host the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Both Golden State and Cleveland had lengthy win streaks snapped in their last game, and it appears that the Warriors could sit star Stephen Curry on Tuesday night (the second night of a back-to-back for the Dubs).
With that in mind, here’s how I’m betting on Tuesday’s slate, including a pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 187-178-4 (+0.64 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1197-1123-26 (+38.73 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Atlanta Hawks -6.5 (-110) vs. Charlotte Hornets – 0.5 unit
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188) – 0.5 unit
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Norman Powell OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180) – 0.5 unit
Atlanta Hawks -6.5 (-110) vs. Charlotte Hornets – 0.5 unit
Earlier this month, the Atlanta Hawks picked up a 13-point win at home against this Charlotte Hornets team, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see a similar result on Tuesday night.
Charlotte is sitting a bunch of players, including one of its leading scorers in Miles Bridges, which puts it in a tough spot after it scored 88 points in a 35-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
The Hawks have a fast-paced attack that can put up points in bunches, and I’m not sold on the Charlotte offense (29th in offensive rating, 30th in effective field goal percentage) taking advantage of what has been a below average Atlanta defense this season.
Over their last 10 games, the Hornets are just 26th in the NBA in net rating despite winning three of those matchups. I expect Trae Young and the Hawks to get out in transition and score too much for this Hornets offense to keep pace.
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-188) – 0.5 unit
I know, we have to lay some juice in this prop, but I can’t pass up Kristaps Porzingis at this number against a Brooklyn Nets team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent 3-point percentage.
KP is averaging 2.4 made 3s on 6.0 attempts per game (39.4 percent), and he should have a huge role in the offense tonight with Jaylen Brown out and Jayson Tatum questionable.
Porzingis has knocked down at least two shots from deep in 15 of the last 19 games he’s played, averaging 2.7 made 3s per game over that stretch.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 27.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
I’m buying low on Giannis after he was held to just 21 points in the Bucks’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.
Giannis is still averaging 30.4 points per game while shooting 60.3 percent from the field this season, and he’s cleared 27.5 points in six of his last 10 games, averaging 28.0 points per game over that stretch.
The usage will be there for the former league MVP (Giannis is taking almost 19 shots per game over this 10-game stretch), and the Warriors lack an insider presence that can really deter him at the rim. Golden State gave up 38 points to Aaron Gordon – even with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray out – on Monday night.
Also, Golden State is in the top half of the NBA in opponent free throws attempted per game, meaning Giannis should be able to get to the line a good amount as well tonight. He’s a steal at this number after a down game against the No. 1 defense in the NBA.
Norman Powell OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180) – 0.5 unit
After a lengthy absence due to knee and hamstring issues, Norman Powell returned in the Clippers’ blowout win over the Hornets on Sunday and finished with seven points on 3-of-13 shooting (1-for-4 from 3).
It wasn’t a good game for Powell, but the usage was there even though he played less than 23 minutes in the game. That’s a great sign for him in a tough test at home against the Cavs.
Powell is shooting 42.2 percent from 3 this season, averaging over 3 made shots from deep per game on just under eight attempts. He had at least two made 3-pointers in 17 of his final 18 games before the All-Star break.
Like the Porzingis prop, we have to lay some juice, but Powell should easily clear this number on Tuesday night.
