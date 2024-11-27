Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks-Mavs, Rockets-Sixers)
Every team in the NBA is in action on Wednesday before an off day on Thanksgiving, so it’s only right that we place a few wagers tonight.
After a 2-1 day yesterday – highlighted by Jimmy Butler clearing his prop in our full unit play – I’m officially up over 2.5 units on the season, a great sign after a rather slow start to the campaign in October and early November.
Now, I have four plays for Wednesday’s action – including three player props – to send us into the holiday on a high note.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 61-56-1 (+2.54 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1071-1001-23 (+40.64 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Keegan Murray OVER 22.5 Points and Rebounds (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-110) – 0.5 unit
- New York Knicks-Houston Rockets Moneyline Parlay (+138)
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 25.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-110) – 0.5 unit
Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein is making a massive impact since returning to the lineup, clearing 25.5 points, rebounds and assists in each of his first two games of the 2024-25 campaign:
- vs. Portland: 13 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists – 30 PRA
- @ Sacramento: 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists – 33 PRA
Hartenstein is averaging 18.0 rebound chances per game, but what’s been more impressive is his scoring. He’s averaging 16 points per game, attempting 12 and 15 shots in his two matchups.
After getting the start against Sacramento, I think Hartenstein is in a prime spot to clear this number tonight. The Golden State Warriors rank 26th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and they lack size in the middle on their roster.
With Hartenstein likely spending the entire time he’s on the floor as the biggest player on the court, another double-double should be in line for him on Wednesday.
Keegan Murray OVER 22.5 Points and Rebounds (-115) – 0.5 unit
The Sacramento Kings won’t have DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday night, which could lead to an expanded role for wing Keegan Murray.
On the season, Murray has 23 or more points and rebounds in just eight of his 18 games, but he’s been strong on the glass in the 2024-25 season, averaging 8.2 rebounds per game.
With DeRozan out, Murray could see an expanded role shooting the ball, and he’s already taken 14 or more shots in three of his last six games. With the Minnesota Timberwolves slipping defensively this season and playing the second night of a back-to-back, this is a solid matchup for Murray as the de-facto No. 3 option for the Kings.
Josh Hart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-110) – 0.5 unit
New York Knicks wing Josh Hart has failed to clear 8.5 rebounds in three of his last four games, but he’s still averaging 8.6 boards per game this season heading into Wednesday’s matchup in Dallas.
Hart is one of – if not the best – rebounding guards in the NBA, and he has cleared 8.5 boards in nine of his 17 games this season, averaging 14.7 rebounding chances per game.
Always known for his motor, Hart has a favorable matchup tonight against a Dallas team that ranks 17th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game.
New York Knicks-Houston Rockets Moneyline Parlay (+138)
New York Knicks (-166)
The Knicks are coming off a blowout win over the Denver Nuggets, and they have a chance to finish their four-game West Coast trip at 3-1 with a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.
Dallas is banged up with Luka Doncic out, Dereck Lively II questionable, Klay Thompson questionable and Quentin Grimes questionable on Wednesday.
The Knicks haven’t played well in Dallas in the Jalen Brunson era, but I think they’re in a good spot to pick up a win here, and they’re a little undervalued as just four-point favorites.
New York and Dallas are both top-10 in the league in net rating, but I’m not sold on Dallas having the scoring to beat the Knicks in this matchup with Luka out.
Houston Rockets (-205)
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Houston Rockets after they beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.
While the Rockets face a tough turnaround on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, Philly won’t have Joel Embiid and Paul George again in this matchup.
Houston is 13-6 overall and 8-2 in its last 10 games, while the Sixers are just 3-13 overall and have struggled on offense (28th in offensive rating) and are just 27th in the league in net rating.
I’m taking the Rockets to win this game given how bad Philly has been to start the season.
