Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jalen Brunson, Scottie Barnes)

The NBA Cup returns for the quarterfinals on Tuesday, but first we have a standalone matchup between the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors on Monday night.
New York is in the NBA Cup quarterfinals against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, but it would love to pick up a win over the 7-17 Raptors tonight to head into that matchup on a high note.
Meanwhile, Toronto is still in a rebuild – but it has looked much better with Scottie Barnes in the lineup, going 5-8 straight up.
I’m eyeing a pair of plays in this matchup – both in the prop market – with Karl-Anthony Towns listed as questionable for the Knicks.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 73-71-3 (0.37 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1083-1016-25 (+38.47 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Jalen Brunson OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
- Scottie Barnes Double-Double (-120) – 0.5 unit
Jalen Brunson OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115) – 0.5 unit
Jalen Brunson is having a career-best season passing the ball, averaging 7.7 assists per game, finishing with double-digit dimes in six games so far this season.
In addition to that, Brunson is averaging 2.9 rebounds per game, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in 12 of his 23 games and three of his last four matchups.
If Karl-Anthony Towns misses this game, Brunson should have the ball in his hands as much as possible, and he had 10 assists and four rebounds without KAT on Saturday night. Toronto is allowing over 25 assists per game on the season.
Scottie Barnes Double-Double (-120) – 0.5 unit
Scottie Barnes enters this game averaging 21.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, picking up a double-double in seven of his 13 games this season and six of his last seven matchups overall.
Barnes is passing the ball at a high rate, but I like the double-double prop for him since we could capitalize on a big showing on the glass or moving the rock tonight.
With Immanuel Quickley (elbow) out of the lineup, Barnes has certainly taken on an increased playmaking load, raising his ceiling as a double-double or triple-double target.
