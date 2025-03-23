Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jamal Murray, Ivica Zubac, Hawks-76ers)
March Madness has taken over the sports world, but the playoff push in the NBA is on full blast, with the Western Conference seeing a major shake up with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets both on major win streaks.
Both of those teams are in action on Sunday, and I have some player props for their matchups. In addition, there is an Eastern Conference team that is surging in the play-in tournament picture and could be worth a bet as a favorite this evening.
After a few days off, I’m back with three plays for Sunday’s NBA action. Let’s get it!
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 188-181-4 (-0.40 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1198-1126-26 (+37.68 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jamal Murray OVER 19.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Ivica Zubac OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Atlanta Hawks -10 (-108) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 0.5 unit
Jamal Murray OVER 19.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Nikola Jokic will not play for the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, which should open up a major role for Jamal Murray, who played over 35 minutes in his last game – his first back from an ankle injury.
Murray is averaging 21.3 points per game this season, and he should be the focal point of the offense with Jokic out. While Houston has an elite defense, Murray did have a 22-point game on just 14 shots against them earlier this season.
The star guard should get plenty of looks in this matchup, and with this prop set well below his season average, I believe he’s worth a play tonight.
Ivica Zubac OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
This is a dream matchup for Clippers big man Ivicaz Zubac against a banged up Oklahoma City Thunder team that is 18th in the league in rebounding percentage and 21st in opponent rebounds per game.
Zubac had a 22-point, 14-rebound game against the Thunder earlier this season, but he’s been on another level since the start of March, averaging 21.1 points and 12.2 rebounds per game across 11 contests.
Zubac has at least 29 points and rebounds in eight of those 11 matchups. I’ll back him to stay hot on Sunday night.
Atlanta Hawks -10 (-108) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 0.5 unit
Don’t look now, but the Atlanta Hawks have won seven of their last 10 games and hold a 1.5-game advantage for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Sunday, they’ll take on a Philadelphia 76ers team that is just 8-16-1 against the spread as a road underdog this season and currently caught up in a three-game losing streak. The Sixers have won just two of their last 10 games, and they lost by nine against the Hawks in Atlanta earlier this month.
The 76ers are also down Joel Embiid (out for season), Paul George (out for season), Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon, Jared McCain, Andre Drummond and Kyle Lowry in this matchup.
The Hawks should win this game easily – even though it is the second night of a back-to-back.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.