Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Jarrett Allen, Norman Powell, Amen Thompson)
It doesn’t get much better than Wednesday night when it comes to my NBA Best Bets, as a sweep – including a Josh Hart rebound ladder – pushed this season’s record back to positive at +1.02 units.
Hart, Desmond Bane and a three-team teaser featuring two big underdogs that ended up winning outright (Toronto and Golden State) made for a perfect night on Wednesday, and I’d love to repeat that when eyeing down Thursday’s five-game slate.
There are a few marquee matchups on Jan. 16, including a rematch between the two No. 1 seeds in the NBA – the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder. Cleveland took the first meeting between these teams, but it’s set as a 1.5-point road underdog on Thursday night.
Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the surging Detroit Pistons find themselves as home favorites against the Indiana Pacers, who have won seven of their last 10 games to climb into the No. 6 seed in the East.
With a few key players (Tyrese Haliburton, Bradley Beal and Isaiah Hartenstein) headlining the injury reports in the NBA on Thursday, how should we bet on tonight’s action?
Here’s a few plays that I’m eyeing to keep this strong week rolling.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 118-114-4 (+1.02 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1128-1059-26 (+39.11 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Amen Thompson OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140) – 0.5 unit
- Norman Powell OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115) – 0.5 unit
Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125) – 0.5 unit
Cavs big man Jarrett Allen has an ideal matchup on Thursday night, as the Thunder are now down Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren due to injury.
OKC lacks a true center left on the roster, and Allen picked up 11 boards in the win over the Thunder last week even though Hartenstein was in action.
Overall, Allen is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game on 17.0 rebound chances, giving him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop. The Cavs center hasn’t had a game with less than nine boards since Dec. 23, and even though this prop is set higher than his season average, he’s still cleared it 19 times in 39 games.
The Thunder rank 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, so Allen should dominate the glass on Thursday.
Amen Thompson OVER 11.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140) – 0.5 unit
The Houston Rockets and wing Amen Thompson are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday after blowing out the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.
And I’m buying Thompson to stuff the stat sheet in what should be another start. Jabari Smith Jr. (hand) has been out for the last several games for Houston, as has Tari Eason – who was listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report on Wednesday.
Thompson was held to nine rebounds and zero assists last night, but he’s cleared 11.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 10 starts this season. Over his last nine games (eight starts), Thompson is averaging 10.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
I’ll buy him at this lower number after a down game passing the ball.
Norman Powell OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-115) – 0.5 unit
The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Brooklyn Nets by 59 points on Wednesday night, and All-Star hopeful Norman Powell poured in a smooth 18 points (on 3-of-4 shooting from 3) in just 22 minutes.
I’m buying Powell – who has arguably been the No. 1 option for the Clippers on offense this season – on the second night of a back-to-back against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Clippers sharpshooter should see more minutes in this game – if it isn’t another blowout – and Kawhi Leonard is highly unlikely to play the second night of a back-to-back as he works his way back into the lineup from a knee injury.
Powell torched the Blazers twice already this season, knocking down 5-of-10 3s in their first meeting and 5-of-7 in their last matchup. Portland ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 24th in opponent made 3s per game this season, making this an ideal matchup for a volume shooter like Powell.
Overall, Powell has four or more made 3s in 18 of his 32 games this season, shooting an impressive 44.7 percent from deep.
