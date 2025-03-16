Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Luka Doncic, 76ers vs. Mavericks)
Sunday’s NBA action features some intriguing nationally televised matchups, culminating with an NBA Cup Final rematch between the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
However, from a betting perspective, there is a lot up in the air in terms of players on the injury report. Several key players are either questionable or out, and with several tanking teams in action, I’m only eyeing a pair of plays for this Sunday slate.
Here’s a breakdown of one side and one player prop to bet on March 16.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 183-176-4 (+0.01 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1193-1121-26 (+38.10 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
- Dallas Mavericks -7 (-110) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 0.5 unit
- Luka Doncic OVER 31.5 Points (-120) - 0.5 unit
Dallas Mavericks -7 (-110) vs. Philadelphia 76ers – 0.5 unit
This may seem like a crazy pick since the Dallas Mavericks have a ton of injuries and are in a tailspin, but they’re facing a team in the same situation.
The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummong, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain and Lonnie Walker IV on Sunday.
While Dallas is shorthanded, both PJ Washington and Klay Thompson aren’t listed on the injury report, giving Dallas arguably the two best players in this matchup. The Sixers have dropped three straight games and eight of their last 10, slipping further and further in the standings.
Over their last 15 games, the Sixers are 29th in the league in net rating, somehow worse than Dallas. I’ll lay the points with Dallas with Washington expected back in action tonight.
Luka Doncic OVER 31.5 Points (-120) - 0.5 unit
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of a win entering Sunday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
Los Angeles has struggled since LeBron James went down with a groin injury, but Doncic has done a solid job picking up the slack, scoring 45 points in his last game against Milwaukee. Luka has 32 or more points in three of his last four games, and he should have a ton of looks against a Suns team that is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 15 games.
In his career against the Suns, Doncic is averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 21 games. He’s cleared 31.5 points in seven of the last eight games he’s played (and finished) against Phoenix dating back to his time in Dallas.
I think he’ll have a big game in a familiar matchup on Sunday.
