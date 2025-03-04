Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Luka Doncic, Naz Reid, Warriors-Knicks)
Ready for another day of NBA bets?
After a terrific 3-1 showing on Monday night, yours truly is now up over four units in the 2024-25 season heading into a nine-game slate on March 4.
There are several intriguing matchups on Tuesday, including a Golden State Warriors-New York Knicks clash and a Los Angeles Clippers-Phoenix Suns matchup that both have a ton of playoff implications (especially in the Western Conference).
I’m eyeing a few plays on Tuesday, including player props for Luka Doncic, Naz Reid and clothes.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the best bets in the Association on March 4.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 172-159-4 (+4.35 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1182-1104-26 (+42.45 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- De’Andre Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105) – 0.5 unit
- Naz Reid OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Cam Thomas OVER 18.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Luka Doncic OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Golden State Warriors +5 (-112) vs. New York Knicks – 0.5 unit
De’Andre Hunter OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+105) – 0.5 unit
Since being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, De’Andre Hunter has been lights out from 3-point range, shooting 59.5 percent on 5.3 attempts per game.
With Evan Mobley (rest) ruled out on Tuesday night, I expect Hunter (who started for Donovan Mitchell on Sunday) to get another start in this matchup. The former lottery pick knocked down five of his nine 3-point attempts on Sunday, and he’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in six of eight games in Cleveland.
He should have a big game against a Chicago Bulls team that ranks 20th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game.
Naz Reid OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid should be in line for another major workload on Tuesday with Rudy Gobert ruled out and Julius Randle listed as questionable against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Reid has dominated as a starter as of late, averaging 18.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over his last 14 matchups.
I’m buying Reid in his rebounds and assists prop on Tuesday, as he’s picked up at least 13 in seven of his last eight matchups. Over that eight-game stretch, Reid is averaging an impressive 11.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He should have a huge day against a tanking Philadelphia team tonight.
Cam Thomas OVER 18.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
Cam Thomas has only played in three games since late November due to a hamstring injury, but he’s gotten his shots up when he’s been out there.
In those three games, Thomas has attempted 18, 22 and 17 shots, scoring over 20 points in two of those three games.
Now, he takes on a San Antonio Spurs team that is just 24th in the NBA in defensive rating over its last 10 games. Thomas took 17 shots in 21 minutes in his first game in nearly two months, and I expect him to have another major workload in this matchup.
This is strictly a usage play, as Thomas is averaging 24.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 17.7 shots this season.
Luka Doncic OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-105) – 0.5 unit
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has fallen short of 15.5 rebounds and assists in back-to-back games, but he’s still averaging 9.5 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game since his minutes restriction was lifted.
Luka has cleared this prop line in four of those six games, and he’s picked up double-digit rebounds in all four of those contests. Now, he has a great matchup against a New Orleans Pelicans team that is 27th in the NBA in both opponent rebounds per game and opponent assists per game.
I expect Luka to stuff the stat sheet on Tuesday night.
Golden State Warriors +5 (-112) vs. New York Knicks – 0.5 unit
I only am playing one side on Tuesday, but it’s going back to the well on a team that covered as a road favorite for us on Monday.
The Golden State Warriors are now 8-1 in the nine games that Jimmy Butler has played in, and they enter this matchup with the New York Knicks with a 8-6 against the spread record as road underdogs this season.
I’m taking the points with the Warriors in this contest, as they have the third-best net rating in the NBA over their last 10 games. Over that same stretch, the Knicks are shockingly 21st in the league in net rating despite winning seven of their last 10 games.
New York has played a ton of close games (in its wins), and it’s been blown out in its losses, which leads to a rather poor net rating. After the Knicks failed to cover against the Philadelphia 76ers at home last week, I think they’ll have a tough time with a Golden State team that has looked like a title contender since the Butler deal.
Even though this is the second game of a back-to-back for the Warriors, they won by enough on Monday against Charlotte that they were able to rest some of their veterans. Don’t be shocked if Golden State is in the mix to pull off an upset tonight.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
