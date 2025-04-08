Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for OG Anunoby, Warriors, Timberwolves, Darius Garland)
Playoff position is on the line on Tuesday night all across the NBA.
The Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies are all in action with just two games separating the No. 8-seeded Grizzlies from the No. 3-seeded Lakers in the final week of the regular season.
In the Eastern Conference, three of the four play-in tournament teams are in action, including the first of two meetings between the No. 7-seeded Orlando Magic and No. 8-seeded Atlanta Hawks over the final week of the regular season.
With so much on the line in both conferences, it’s only right that we place some bets for the action!
In my quest to finish this season in plus territory, we’ve run into some bumps in the road, but the goal is certainly possible now that we’re in the final week of the regular season.
Here’s where I’m leaning for Tuesday’s 10-game slate.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 210-197-4 (+0.79 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1220-1142-26 (+38.88 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- OG Anunoby OVER 17.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline Parlay (-111) – 0.5 unit
- Darius Garland UNDER 22.5 Points (-110) - 0.5 unit
OG Anunoby OVER 17.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is undervalued on Tuesday night against a Boston Celtics team that could be sitting Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis (all questionable).
Anunoby is coming off of a 32-point game against Phoenix in Jalen Brunson’s first game back from an ankle injury, and the Knicks forward has cleared 17.5 points in each of his 10 games.
Over that 10-game stretch, Anunoby is shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from 3 while putting up 27.6 points per night. He’s averaging 23.8 points per game in 19 games since March 1, and I love him to stay hot at home on Tuesday.
Devin Booker OVER 28.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
Kevin Durant (ankle) remains out of the lineup for the Phoenix Suns, and that’s a good sign for Devin Booker’s usage on Tuesday.
In three games since Durant went down, Booker has scored 39, 37 and 40 points while taking 32, 29 and 29 shots.
Yet, his prop is set as just 28.5 points on Tuesday – an absolute steal.
The Warriors have been better defensively in recent weeks, but if Booker is going to push 30 shot attempts, he’s too good not to clear this number. This season, Booker is averaging 25.9 points per game while shooting 19.0 shots a night.
Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline Parlay (-111) – 0.5 unit
Golden State Warriors
Golden State needs a win on Tuesday after losing to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see it run away with this game against the Suns.
Not only are the Suns the second-worst team in the league against the spread, but they are 5-7 ATS as home underdogs in the 2024-25 season. Plus, with Durant ruled out once again, the Suns’ offense is in big trouble.
Phoenix is just 2-14 straight up in the 16 games that Durant has missed.
Golden State knows that a loss could knock it back into the play-in tournament, and it has played too well since the Jimmy Butler trade to fade it against a Phoenix team that is 24th in net rating and 29th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
I’ll trust the Warriors to win this Western Conference battle.
Minnesota Timberwolves
When it comes to needing a win in the Western Conference standings, the No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves are right at the top of the list. Minnesota can make a push for the No. 6 seed or higher with a strong finish to the regular season, and it enters this game on a five-game winning streak.
On Tuesday, they have a tough matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, who have won four games in a row to get into the No. 5 spot in the East. However, Milwaukee is still down Damian Lillard and is just 3-4 against the spread when set as a home underdog in the 2025 season.
Minnesota has a net rating that is +6.3 points better than the Bucks’ over their last 10 games, and I think Minnesota’s size and length could make things tough on the Bucks, who are extremely reliant on Giannis Antetokounmpo on a night-to-night basis right now.
I lean with the Wolves to take this game, as there is much more at stake for their playoff hopes on Tuesday.
Darius Garland UNDER 22.5 Points (-110) - 0.5 unit
Donovan Mitchell is out for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, but I’m still not buying Darius Garland as a scorer against the Chicago Bulls.
Chicago has been one of the worst defenses in the league this season, allowing the third-most points per game, but they’re 14th in defensive rating over their last 14 games – a major improvement.
Even though Garland is averaging 25.7 points per game without Mitchell this season, he’s been really struggling since the All-Star break, averaging 17.4 points per game over 21 games, clearing 22.5 points on just two occasions.
On top of that, Garland is shooting just 39.5 percent from the field and 32.2 percent from 3 over that stretch. This number is too high for my liking on Tuesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.