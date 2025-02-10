Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Warriors-Bucks, Bam Adebayo, Victor Wembanyama)
The NFL season came to an end on Sunday night, and now the sports world turns its focus to the NBA and the stretch run to the playoffs.
What better way to get things going than a 10-game slate on Monday night?
There are a ton of storylines to watch on Monday, including Luka Doncic’s expected debut with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz. There are a pair of plays that I have in that game, including a player prop – but it’s not for Luka.
On top of that, Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry aim to move to 2-0 on the season as a duo when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks on what is the second night of a back-to-back for Damian Lillard and company.
After going 1-for-2 in my NBA Best Bets on Sunday, there are five plays – including four player props – that I’m looking to bet tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of each pick on Feb. 10.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 140-143-4 (-2.85 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1150-1088-26 (+35.24 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bam Adebayo OVER 16.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
- Walker Kessler to Record a Double-Double (+125) – 0.5 unit
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 24.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Naz Reid OVER 18.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
- Four-Team Moneyline Parlay (+102) – 0.5 unit
Bam Adebayo OVER 16.5 Points (-105) – 0.5 unit
Bam Adebayo has really turned things around scoring the ball for the Miami Heat, picking up 17 or more points in seven straight games.
Over that stretch, the Heat star is averaging 21.9 points on 15.6 shots per game – shooting way better from the field (56.0 percent) than his season average of 47.1 percent.
While facing the Boston Celtics isn’t an easy matchup, Bam has given Boston trouble in recent seasons, scoring 17 or more points in eight of his last nine meetings (dating back to March 2022).
He should continue to have a big role on offense for the Heat, and 16.5 points is very much in play if he’s going to attempt close to 16 shots.
Walker Kessler to Record a Double-Double (+125) – 0.5 unit
I know, it’s not a Luka prop, but I do love Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler on Monday night.
Kessler enters this game averaging 11.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season, and he had a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against Los Angeles earlier this season. With Anthony Davis in Dallas and the Mark Williams trade falling through, the Lakers are relying on Jaxson Hayes as their primary center going forward.
That’s less than ideal against Kessler, who has a double-double in nine of his 15 games since the start of 2025.
Kessler has been extremely dominant over his last two games, scoring 19 points and grabbing 22 boards and putting together a 15-point, 18-rebound showing in matchups with Phoenix and Golden State.
Victor Wembanyama OVER 24.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
Earlier this season, Victor Wembanyama dropped a smooth 50 point on the Washington Wizards – who are allowing the most points per game to opposing centers (over 27 per game) in the 2024-25 campaign.
So, it’s no-brainer to bet on Wemby tonight.
The San Antonio Spurs center has seen his scoring dip in recent weeks (averaging just 22.0 points per game since Jan. 1), but he will face little resistance against a Wizards frontcourt that moved Jonas Valanciunas and Marvin Bagley III at the deadline.
Wemby is still averaging 24.3 points per game on the season while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from 3.
Naz Reid OVER 18.5 Points (-125) – 0.5 unit
I’m buying Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid on Monday with Anthony Edwards questionable and both Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo out.
Reid has entered the starting lineup over the last five games with Randle out, averaging 19.6 points on 16.0 shots per game, clearing this line three times.
In addition to that, Reid torched the Cleveland Cavaliers off the bench earlier this season, scoring 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting (4-for-8 from 3).
I wouldn’t be shocked to see another big scoring game from Reid, especially since he’s attempted 19, 19, 16 and 16 shots over his last four games. That usage makes him a great target at this number.
Four-Team Moneyline Parlay (+102) – 0.5 unit
Let’s have some fun on Monday with a little moneyline parlay!
I’m fading three of the worst teams in the NBA, and I have a pick for the Golden State-Milwaukee game with Giannis Antetokounmpo out through the All-Star break due to a calf strain.
- Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline
- Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline
- San Antonio Spurs Moneyline
- Golden State Warriors Moneyline
Los Angeles Lakers Moneyline
The Lakers are 13-point favorites on Monday night – and for good reason.
Not only did Los Angeles knock off the Indiana Pacers on Saturday without Doncic or LeBron James, but it has won five games in a row and nine of its last 10 to climb into the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.
Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating while Utah clocks in at No. 28. The Jazz aren’t down a ton of players (Collin Sexton is out) in this game, but they’ve also been pedestrian as road underdogs, covering in 15 of 28 games. The Lakers (10-7 against the spread as home favorites) are one of the best home teams in the NBA, winning 18 of 24 games.
With Doncic expected to debut, I love Los Angeles to keep this win streak going.
Oklahoma City Thunder Moneyline
This is a no-brainer pick for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are massive favorites on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Over their last 10 games, the Thunder are 8-2 and they have won five in a row to open up a 7.5-game lead on the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
New Orleans (12-40) has the worst record in the Western Conference and has dropped eight games in a row. In the process, the Pelicans have fallen to 4-22 straight up on the road.
And, they’re not much better against the spread. The Pels are 7-13 ATS as road dogs, posting an average scoring margin of -14.7 points per game in those matchups.
That won’t get it done against an OKC team that is No, 1 in net rating and defensive rating while covering in 17 or 26 games when favored at home.
San Antonio Spurs Moneyline
The Wizards did get hot before the trade deadline, but they’ve not blown up their team and won’t have veterans like Khris Middleton (out) and Marcus Smart (out) in action in this matchup.
San Antonio’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after losses to Charlotte and Orlando on Friday and Saturday, but I’m buying the Spurs here as massive road favorites.
San Antonio is only 3-4 against the spread as a road favorite, but Washington is 11-15 against the spread as home underdog – posting an average scoring margin of -13.9 points per game in those contests.
This is a great matchup for Wembanyama against the worst defense in the NBA that is also the worst rebounding team in the league. He torched the Wizards for 50 once, and I expect him to lead the Spurs to a win on Monday.
Golden State Warriors Moneyline
The final bet of this parlay is by far the riskiest.
Golden State took the first game of the Jimmy Butler-Steph Curry era, and it is favored on the road against a Bucks team that knocked off Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
However, the Bucks don’t have Giannis (calf) for the rest of their games until the All-Star break and there’s a chance they look to sit some veterans like Damian Lillard on the second night of a back-to-back.
In that spot this season, Milwaukee is just 2-6-1 against the spread, one of the worst marks in the NBA.
Even though the Bucks beat Philly, they haven’t been playing their best basketball as of late, ranking 19th in net rating and 26th in defensive rating over their last 10 contests.
I think this is a spot to buy this Golden State team as long as Curry (questionable) is able to go. Golden State needs every win it can get to stay in the play-in tournament picture, and it did look impressive with Butler on the floor in Saturday’s win over Chicago.
