NBA Central Division Odds for 2024-25 Season (Pacers, Cavs Valuable Picks?)
The Central Division winner came down to the final day of the regular season in the 2023-24 campaign, but the Cleveland Cavaliers lost to set up their first-round playoff matchup, giving the Milwaukee Bucks the division crown.
This division produced the No. 3, 4 and 6 seeds in the playoffs last season, but Milwaukee is an odds on favorite (-145) to win the division title in the 2024-25 season.
Does the second year of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo playing together end with a stronger finish?
Oddsmakers seem to think so, but the Cavs and Indiana Pacers (Indy made the Eastern Conference Finals last season) could be worthwhile bets in this division market.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds and the teams in the Central Division:
Central Division Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Milwaukee Bucks: -145
- Cleveland Cavaliers: +250
- Indiana Pacers: +390
- Chicago Bulls: +25000
- Detroit Pistons: +40000
The Bucks are odds on favorites, and oddsmakers are — correctly — expecting this division title to be a three-team race.
It is surprising to see Indiana so far down after a successful 2023-24 playoff run.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks are aging, and Khris Middleton has multiple offseason ankle surgeries. After nearly losing the division crown last season, I’m not sold on the Bucks at this price.
They did bring in Gary Trent Jr. — one of the best minimum signings of the offseason — but health is a major concern for a lot of this roster.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Continuity is the Cavs plan this season, as they kept all of their core rotation pieces in place.
The bet they’re making? New head coach Kenny Atkinson will be able to get more out of Evan Mobley and others. It’s a gamble, but the Cavs have finished fourth in the East in back-to-back years, so they have a pretty discernible floor.
Indiana Pacers
Fresh off of a trip to the ECF, Indiana will now have a full season of Pascal Siakam with this roster that plays a unique uptempo style.
I wouldn’t be shocked if the Pacers won this division, as they have a deep roster that isn’t totally dependent on star Tyrese Haliburton night after night.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago is in the midst of blowing up its roster, moving DeMar DeRozan this offseason.
I can’t get behind the Bulls in this market, even though Josh Giddey could be a nice piece for them long term.
Detroit Pistons
The Pistons finished with the worst record in the East last season, and they didn’t make any notable moves that could propel them to first in the East.
