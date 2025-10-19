NBA Coach of the Year Odds for 2025-26 Season: Jamahl Mosley Leads the Pack
Few NBA futures markets are more difficult to predict than Coach of the Year, as what voters decide matters the most changes constantly.
Sometimes it’s about what coach exceeds expectations most. Sometimes it comes down to what coach finds a suitable degree of success by overcoming adversity. At other times, having one of the best records in the league is paramount.
Jamahl Mosley sits atop the odds leaderboard at +600 ahead of the 2025-26 season and accomplished a ton with his banged up Orlando Magic squad in 2024-25. Now, he’s expected to take them to the next level after bringing in some much-needed complementary pieces over the offseason.
The Atlanta Hawks’ Quin Snyder is second on the odds leaderboard at +650 while the Detroit Pistons’ JB Bickerstaff (+1000) rounds out the top three.
All the aforementioned coaches have different paths to Coach of the Year, and we’ll go over the outlook for some of the best options to bet on ahead of the upcoming season here.
2025-26 NBA Coach of the Year Odds
- Jamahl Mosley: +600
- Quinn Snyder: +650
- JB Bickerstaff: +1000
- Mike Brown: +1000
- Ime Udoka: +1500
- Tyronn Lue: +1500
- Nick Nurse: +1500
- Joe Mazzula: +1500
- David Adelman: +2200
Jamahl Mosley Coach of the Year Odds
It’s not surprising to see that Mosley is the odds-on favorite at this point. His young team had the best scoring defense in the NBA last year despite the fact that Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner missed significant periods of time with oblique injuries.
Orlando can be just as good on defense in 2025-26 with Banchero, Wagner and Jalen Suggs healthy. Additional guard depth and outside shooting will only raise the Magic’s ceiling. Jumping from seventh in the Eastern Conference to inside the top three would do a lot for Mosley’s case, even if it’s more about the availability of his key players than the difference in the quality of his coaching between last year and this year.
Quin Snyder Coach of the Year Odds
The Hawks fell short of the playoffs by one game last season and you could argue that no team made better retooling moves over the offseason than them. Atlanta was gutted by injuries and trades last year, but Trae Young powered their top-five scoring offense just fine.
Now, Atlanta has added a versatile scoring big man in Kristaps Porzingis to form a big three alongside Young and Jalen Johnson. Dyson Daniels is a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the backcourt, so the Hawks have a lot to be optimistic about.
They’ll have a spot in the playoffs if teams like the Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks drop off. It’s on Quin to make his new pieces fit.
JB Bickerstaff Coach of the Year Odds
Bickerstaff was only second to Kenny Atkinson in COY voting last year. The Pistons improved from dead last in the Eastern Conference and became a top-six team. Detroit ultimately lost its first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, but nobody expected its drastic turnaround.
It might be hard for Bickerstaff to win in 2025-26, as it’ll likely depend on whether he improves upon last year’s finish. People are no longer counting the Pistons out. The public’s underestimation likely helped him last year.
Joe Mazzula Coach of the Year Odds
Jayson Tatum is set to miss most -- if not all -- of the upcoming season while he recovers from a torn Achilles and oddsmakers are much lower on the Celtics because of that. Porzingis and Jrue Holiday have been dealt to new teams and Al Horford signed a deal with the Golden State Warriors.
Mazzula still has an All-NBA talent in Jaylen Brown, a defensive menace in Derrick White and a promising new point guard in Anfernee Simons. He doesn’t have to win the Eastern Conference, but he can show naysayers that he hasn’t only been successful because of his star duo. A top two or three finish despite all the roster movement could give Mazzula a real case.
David Adelman Coach of the Year Odds
Adelman didn’t disappoint as the coach of the Denver Nuggets last year following Mike Malone’s midseason termination. He took the team to the second round of the playoffs and was one win away from eliminating the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
Nikola Jokic is still widely considered to be the best player in the world by many and Denver made some small but impactful tweaks to its roster by bringing back Bruce Brown and trading for Cam Johnson. The Nuggets’ core group is capable of beating any team.
Adelman won’t be counted out if he can make the most of this new group as the leader from day one.
