NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds Drastically Change After Wemby Injury Update
Shocking news in the NBA hit the internet on Thursday afternoon when it was announced that Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the NBA regular season due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, just days after competing in the All-Star game.
The injury to the Spurs star effectively ends their chances of making a push for the playoffs but where this injury makes arguably an even bigger impact is the race for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Wembanyama was an overwhelming favorite to win this award this week with FanDuel Sportsbook having him listed at -2000, an implied probability of 95.24%. Evan Mobley and Jaren Jackson Jr. were the next names on the odds list at the time. They're now co-favorites atop the updated oddsboard.
Heading into the All-Star break, the Spurs' center was leading the NBA in blocks per game at 3.8, 1.4 more than the next closest player. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 11.0 rebounds.
Let's take a look at the list of updated odds to win the award.
NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- Jaren Jackson Jr. -115
- Evan Mobley -115
- Luguentz Dort +1900
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander +7500
- Bam Adebayo +11000
- Jalen Williams +11000
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
