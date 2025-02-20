Spurs' Victor Wembanyama to Miss Remainder of 2024-25 Season
The San Antonio Spurs were met with some very unfortunate news on Thursday afternoon as according to ESPN's Shams Charania, center Victor Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season with a deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
Charania added that the 21-year-old has a “form of a blood clot in the right shoulder,” and that the team believes this is an isolated condition, with the expectation that he'll be back for the start of next season.
The Spurs released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:
"The San Antonio Spurs today announced that Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. The condition was discovered when Wembanyama returned to San Antonio following the All-Star Game in San Francisco. Wembanyama is expected to miss the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. The team will provide updates as appropriate."
Wembanyama is coming off an appearance in his first career NBA All-Star Game and through 46 games, is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while leading the NBA in blocks with 176.
As noted by Charania, the 7'3" phenom will no longer be eligible for All-NBA, Defensive Player of the Year, or other awards—as he will not reach the league's 65-game minimum.
The Spurs return to the court on Thursday night as they're set to welcome the Phoenix Suns to town. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EST and will take place at the University of Texas's Moody Center in Austin.