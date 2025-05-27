NBA Finals Odds: Thunder Reach New Heights, Timberwolves' Odds Tank After Game 4
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals after the staved off several runs by the Minnesota Timberwolves to take Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night.
Oklahoma City held on for a 128-126 victory behind a huge game from SGA, who finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Now, the Thunder have a commanding 3-1 series lead ahead of Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
With the win, the Thunder saw their odds to win the NBA Finals skyrocket at DraftKings Sportsbook.
OKC has been an odds on favorite to win the title for quite some time now, but it dipped from -310 to -260 to win the title after getting blown out by 42 points in Game 3. However, OKC didn't stay down long, as it is now -370 to win the title (an implied probability of 78.72 percent) after winning Game 4.
The Timberwolves have seen their odds fall off a cliff with Monday's loss, as they've gone from +1200 to +4000 to win the title (an implied probability of just 2.44 percent.
In NBA history, only 13 out of 296 teams have come back from a 3-1 series deficit (4.4 percent). So, the Timberwolves have the odds stacked against them heading into Game 5 on the road. Minnesota needs to win two road games to take this series, and the Thunder are an impressive 7-1 at home in the playoffs this season.
Here's a full breakdown of the odds to win the NBA Finals -- which could shift again tonight after Game 4 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Latest NBA Championship Odds After Thunder Take 3-1 Series Lead
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -370
- Indiana Pacers: +550
- New York Knicks: +1200
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +4000
