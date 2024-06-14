NBA Finals Game 4 has Surprise Twist in Odds
The Boston Celtics are on the brink of an 18th NBA Championship, but it may not come on Friday.
Despite asserting themselves in this NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, the Celtics are only slight favorites in Game 4.
After the Celtics closed Game 3 as three point underdogs, Boston is a one point favorite on Friday night in Game 4. Despite winning with and without Kristaps Porzinigs, who is questionable for the potential close out game.
Here are the odds for Friday’s Game 4.
Celtics vs. Mavericks Game 4 Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics: -1 (-106)
- Mavericks: +1 (-114)
Moneyline
- Celtics; -112
- Mavericks: -104
Total: 211.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oddsmakers Not Convinced Boston Hoists Trophy in Game 4
There has been a notable odds shift from Game 3 after the Celtics blitzed the Mavericks in the second half to win by seven, 106-99, on the road, but aren’t giving up belief in the Mavs.
The Celtics are a foregone conclusion to win this series, -8000 to win the NBA Finals as no team has ever squandered a 3-0 series lead in NBA postseason history, but it may not be in Game 4 with a tight point spread.
Meanwhile, the total continues to drop after three straight unders in the Finals, now at its lowest at 211.5. The Celtics defense has given the Mavericks fits all series, limiting Dallas to below 100 points in each of the games thus far, and oddsmakers are taking note with the updated total.
Will Boston close out the series? Could this be the last NBA game until next fall? Here’s how our NBA betting expert Peter Dewey sees it.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.