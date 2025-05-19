NBA Finals MVP Odds and Power Rankings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson Lead
Only four teams remain in the chase for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and bettors can start to focus on the NBA Finals odds market, as it often offers some better value than taking a team to win the title.
For example, this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently -165 to win the title at DraftKings, but star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is -125 to win Finals MVP. After watching this OKC team all season, it's extremely hard to fathom a scenario where the Thunder win the title and SGA doesn't win MVP.
However, last season, Jaylen Brown won the Finals MVP award as the No. 2 option for the Boston Celtics. So, it's not impossible.
With the Thunder, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves remaining, there are some pretty obvious players to bet on to win Finals MVP, and one wild card that I'm choosing for the No. 5 spot in today's power rankings.
Throughout the rest of the postseason, I'll periodically update these power rankings, including an update between every Finals game. Here's how things stand before the Eastern and Western Conference Finals kick off.
NBA Finals MVP Odds
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -125
- Jalen Brunson: +550
- Anthony Edwards: +650
- Tyrese Haliburton: +900
- Pascal Siakam: +2500
- Julius Randle: +4000
- Jalen Williams: +4000
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +4500
- Chet Holmgren: +6500
- Rudy Gobert: +13000
- Mikal Bridges: +15000
- Myles Turner: +18000
(No other player has shorter than +20000 odds)
NBA Finals MVP Power Rankings
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (-125)
This postseason, SGA hasn't been as efficient as he was in the regular season, but he scored 30+ points in each of his final three games against Denver.
This OKC offense relies a ton of SGA, and it's hard to imagine a scenario where Chet Holmgren or Jalen Williams does enough scoring to pass him in this market in the Finals. Since OKC is an odds on favorite to win the title, SGA takes the top spot in these rankings.
He's averaging 29.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3 in the playoffs.
2. Jalen Brunson (+550)
Where would the Knicks be without Jalen Brunson?
The NBA's Clutch Player of the Year, Brunson has dominated fourth quarters and crunch time unlike any other player this postseason, passing Kobe Bryant for the most fourth quarter points in the first 10 games of a playoff run in NBA history.
Overall, Brunson is averaging 28.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from 3.
The Knicks are the No. 2 choice to win the title -- which helps Brunson in this spot -- but like SGA, it's really hard to imagine a scenario where Brunson isn't the leader for the Knicks if they go on to win the title.
3. Anthony Edwards (+650)
Personally, I think the Timberwolves have a great chance to upset the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, so there's a chance that Anthony Edwards ends up rising on this list.
The Wolves star is almost a lock to get 20 points every night, averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3 in 10 playoff games.
I wouldn't be shocked to see the Wolves favored in the Finals if they advance, so Ant falls in the No. 3 spot ahead of the WCF.
4. Tyrese Haliburton (+900)
Tyrese Haliburton has plenty of clutch moments this postseason, hitting game-winning shots in Game 5 against Milwaukee and Game 2 against Cleveland.
However, the Pacers have the worst odds to win the title, and Haliburton has a tendency to disappear as a scorer from time to time, putting up four points in Game 3 against Cleveland and 11 in Game 4.
Still, he's a nightly double-double threat, averaging 17.5 points and 9.3 assists per game this postseason.
5. Julius Randle (+4000)
The first four players on this list were pretty obvious choices, but Julius Randle is the best dark-horse candidate at this point in the postseason.
The Timberwolves forward is having an amazing postseason, and it's worth noting that the Wolves are 25-6 straight up (including playoffs) since he returned from injury.
Randle may have outplayed Edwards at times in the first two rounds, averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3.
