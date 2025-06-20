NBA Finals MVP Odds: Pascal Siakam Skyrockets to No. 2 Option Ahead of Game 7
The 2025 NBA Finals are going the distance, and the NBA Finals MVP market is as close as it's been all series long ahead of Sunday’s Game 7.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains the favorite to win the award at -220, but the Oklahoma City Thunder’s loss in Game 6 to the Indiana Pacers has shifted the series odds from OKC -1600 to OKC -325.
So, Shai has come crashing down in terms of his lead in this market, and there are four players at 12/1 or less that can win this award, including Pacers forward Pascal Siakam, who skyrocketed to the No. 2 choice in the market after Game 6.
NBA Finals MVP Odds
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: -220
- Pascal Siakam: +390
- Jalen Williams: +1000
- Tyrese Haliburton: +1200
- TJ McConnell: +13000
- Andrew Nembhard: +25000
- Obi Toppin: +25000
- Aaron Nesmith: +40000
- Myles Turner: +40000
- Bennedict Mathurin: +60000
- Alex Caruso: +80000
- Chet Holmgren: +80000
While oddsmakers seem to think that SGA still should win this award – if OKC wins Game 7 – it’s hard not to see some value in Siakam and Haliburton in this market.
The Pacers already have 10 outright wins as underdogs this postseason, and Siakam has been the driving force for Indiana as of late with Haliburton hampered by a calf injury. While I think there is some value in Haliburton, it’s worth noting that Siakam was north of 10/1 prior to Game 6 before coming down to +390 after the Pacers picked up a win.
Siakam is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game in the Finals, and while he hasn’t had any dominant scoring games, he’s been by far the most consistent player for the Pacers.
After winning Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Siakam has a real case to win Finals MVP as well, and he could be worth a shot at +390 for bettors that believe the Pacers have one more upset in them.
On the Thunder side, there certainly is some value in Jalen Williams (+1000) to win Finals MVP. Williams had a 40-point game in Game 5, and he’s arguably outplayed SGA in multiple games in this series.
If Williams has the signature performance in Game 7, it could swing this market in his favor, and 10/1 is a pretty juicy price to get him at.
The Thunder are still heavily favored to win this series in Game 7, but it’s clear that the Finals MVP market is adjusting in case the Pacers do win. Prior to Game 6, SGA and Williams were the two favorites in this market with no other player set at shorter than 10/1 odds.
