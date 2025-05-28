NBA Finals Odds: Pacers, Thunder Expected to Meet in Finals After Game 4 Wins
Are oddsmakers already expecting a Indiana Pacers-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup in the NBA Finals?
After Indiana beat the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to take a 3-1 series lead, it skyrocketed from +550 to +425 to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, a sign that it will be the Eastern Conference representative in this year's Finals.
Meanwhile, the Knicks dropped from +1200 to +2500 to win the title, as a 3-1 deficit is extremely tough to come back from in the NBA. In the history of the league, only 13 out of 296 teams have come back from a 3-1 deficit (4.4 percent), and the Knicks have not played well enough in this series for oddsmakers to expect them to make a run -- even with Game 5 being played in New York.
In the Western Conference, the Thunder have been odds on favorites to win the title for quite some time, and they moved to -380 to win the title after the Knicks' loss in Game 4. OKC is -4000 to win its series against the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Pacers are -600 to win their series against the Knicks.
Here's a look at the latest Finals odds.
Latest NBA Championship Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -380
- Indiana Pacers: +425
- New York Knicks: +2500
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +4500
Based on these odds, it's pretty clear that the Thunder would be a heavy favorite in a hypothetical Finals matchup. OKC did have a tough test against Denver in the second round of the playoffs, going to seven games, but it has gone 7-1 in its other eight matchups this postseason.
Indiana, on the other hand, has stormed through the Eastern Conference, losing just three games all postseason. The Pacers have also been elite on the road, winning six of their seven games away from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
OKC will have a chance to close things out and advance to the Finals at home on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Pacers and Knicks face off in a potential series-ending Game 5 on Thursday.
