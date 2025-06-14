NBA Finals Odds Shift Dramatically Toward Thunder After Game 4 Win
The Indiana Pacers looked to be on the verge of taking over the NBA Finals by winning Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead, and being on the brink of pulling off one of the greatest upsets in finals history.
Unfortunately for them, the Thunder kept things close and ended up walking away with a pivotal 111-104 win in Indiana, tying the series back up at 2-2. Now, the finals turn into a best-of-three with the Thunder regaining home-court advantage.
Sportsbooks across the internet now have the Thunder back as significant favorites to win it all.
NBA Finals Odds After Game 4
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Thunder -450
- Pacers +350
At -450, the Thunder now have an implied probability of 81.82% of winning the NBA Finals. After Game 3, the Pacers were able to close the gap, and the Thunder were sitting as just -220 favorites, but a Game 4 win has caused it to widen once again.
Oklahoma City now heads back to its home court for Game 5, with the winner of the game taking a commanding 3-2 series lead. DraftKings has the Thunder set as 9.5-point home favorites in the game, which is set to take place Monday night at 8:30 pm ET.
