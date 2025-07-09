NBA Las Vegas Summer League MVP Odds: Reed Sheppard, Nikola Topic Top Market
The NBA spotlight turns to Las Vegas, where some of the league’s brightest young stars are battle for supremacy ahead of the new regular season. While the stakes are different, the attention is real and early standouts are already beginning to separate from the pack in this year’s Summer League MVP race.
With opening action heating up, oddsmakers have released the latest odds for the 2025 Summer League MVP, and two names sit at the top: Houston’s Reed Sheppard and San Antonio’s Nikola Topic. Both guards are drawing attention as sophomores, although Topic missed the entire 2024-25 season recovering from a torn ACL.
While injuries and late withdrawals have taken a few names out of contention, the field features a smorgasbord of recent lottery picks, breakout sophomores and some G League standouts. Let’s look into the top few candidates to evaluate why they have stood out early on.
NBA Las Vegas Summer League MVP Odds
- Reed Sheppard (+1000)
- Nikola Topić (+1000)
- GG Jackson (+1200)
- Matas Buzelis (+1500)
- Kel'el Ware (+1500)
- VJ Edgecombe (+1500)
- Brice Sensabaugh (+1500)
- Dalton Knecht (+2000)
- Terrence Shannon Jr. (+2000)
- Jamal Shead (+2000)
- Justin Edwards (+2000)
- Kyle Filipowski (+2500)
- Tristan da Silva (+2500)
- Cooper Flagg (+3000)
- Tre Johnson (+3000)
- Carlton Carrington (+3000)
- Rob Dillingham (+3000)
Reed Sheppard and Nikola Topić Emerge as Early Favorites in 2025 Summer League MVP Race
Sheppard has looked polished and NBA-ready for the Rockets roster by applying his elite shooting from Kentucky. His early Summer League performances have featured impressive shooting splits, savvy playmaking and notable high defense. He's shown an advanced feel for the game, often playing under control and setting the pace for Houston’s offense.
Topic, despite coming off a knee injury that caused him to slide slightly in the 2024 NBA Draft, has shown flashes of high-end upside for the Thunder in the Salt Lake City Summer League. The Serbian guard has been easing back into full speed, but his court vision and passing have already drawn praise. He’s been facilitating at a high level, making reads beyond his years and appears comfortable orchestrating offense in pick-and-roll situations to enter into the MVP conversation.
GG Jackson is right behind them at +1200 and has been one of the most physically dominant players on the court for the Grizzlies. After showing promise late in the regular NBA season, he’s continued to build momentum into this tournament, bullying defenders inside while flashing a smooth jumper.
