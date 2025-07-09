NBA Las Vegas Summer League Odds for Every Team: Jazz, Raptors Favored to Win
The NBA Summer League comes quickly on the heels of last month’s draft with Utah rookies Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton Jr. looking to make an early impression on the biggest stage — even if the Jazz aren't built for regular-season wins just yet.
Their skillsets, however, could translate well in this developmental setting where youth and upside take center stage. For others who played in the league last year, it’s also a chance to gain reps and show growth heading into training camp.
Some teams have already taken the floor, with early contests held outside of Vegas. The Spurs, Lakers, Heat, and Warriors kicked things off in the California Classic, while the Jazz, Grizzlies, Thunder, and 76ers began their tune-ups in the Salt Lake City portion of Summer League before joining the main event in Nevada.
All of that said, the odds landscape within the NBA looks a bit different than what to expect in-season. Let’s look at who to monitor as things get underway.
NBA Las Vegas Summer League Odds
- Utah Jazz (+550)
- Toronto Raptors (+650)
- Minnesota Timberwolves (+950)
- Washington Wizards (+950)
- Memphis Grizzlies (+1300)
- Miami Heat (+1400)
- Philadelphia 76ers (+1600)
- Oklahoma City Thunder (+2000)
- Los Angeles Lakers (+2000)
- Los Angeles Clippers (+2500)
- Charlotte Hornets (+3000)
- Detroit Pistons (+3000)
- New Orleans Pelicans (+3000)
- Chicago Bulls (+3000)
- Houston Rockets (+4000)
- Boston Celtics (+4000)
- San Antonio Spurs (+4000)
- Dallas Mavericks (+4000)
- Indiana Pacers (+5000)
- Brooklyn Nets (+5000)
- Cleveland Cavaliers (+5000)
- New York Knicks (+6000)
- Phoenix Suns (+6000)
- Orlando Magic (+7500)
- Denver Nuggets (+7500)
- Golden State Warriors (+7500)
- Atlanta Hawks (+7500)
- Portland Trail Blazers (+7500)
- Sacramento Kings (+10000)
- Milwaukee Bucks (+10000)
Utah Jazz Favored to Win 2025 NBA Summer League
After a dismal 2024-25 NBA season, the Jazz have the NBA Summer League as a stage to showcase their rebuild-in-progress — and it’s working to start. We’ve seen standout performances from second-year forward Brice Sensabaugh, who dropped a record-setting 37 points against the Grizzlies, and rookie Ace Bailey, who showed polish and control with 18 points, seven rebounds, and no turnovers.
But rather than relying on a single dominant scorer, they’ve shown the ability to win with contributions from multiple spots on the roster. They also boast promising contributions from players like Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski.
With two Summer League wins already under their belt and several standout individual performances, the Jazz are favorited to win the league at +550.
