NBA Opening Night Odds for Knicks vs. Celtics and Timberwolves vs. Lakers
The 2024-25 NBA season doesn't begin for another two months, but we now know the matchups that will begin the campaign, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
The Boston Celtics will have their ring ceremony at TD Garden before playing the New York Knicks, and the Los Angeles Lakers will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the nightcap.
For NBA fans and bettors, this gives us something to look forward to this offseason, and there even odds out for these first two matchups.
Knicks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total for NBA Opening Night
Spread
- Knicks +5.5 (-108)
- Celtics -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +176
- Celtics: -210
Total
- 221.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
As expected, Boston is favored at home against the Knicks fresh off of winning the title over the Dallas Mavericks last season.
The C's likely won't have Kristaps Porzingis, who underwent surgery this offseason, for their season opener, but oddsmakers still think they'll dominate the Knicks, who they went 3-1 against in the 2023-24 season.
New York's roster looks a lot different than it did at the beginning of last season, as Mikal Bridges is now in the fold and the Knicks will have a full year of OG Anunoby on the roster. Plus, Julius Randle, who missed a ton of last season with a shoulder injury, is expected to return for the start of the regular season.
These two teams have the highest win total projections in the Eastern Conference, so the NBA is starting things with a bang on Oct. 22.
Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total for NBA Opening Night
Spread
- Timberwolves -1 (-108)
- Lakers +1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: -112
- Lakers: -104
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
It wouldn't be opening night without LeBron James in action, right?
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar will begin his 22nd NBA season against the Timberwolves, who made the Western Conference Finals in the 2023-24 campaign.
Oddsmakers have given the Wolves the edge in this matchup, and rightfully so after the upstart Western Conference contenders outplayed the Lakers in the 2023-24 season. Neither team has made any major changes to its roster, so the Wolves and Edwards are set as a pick'em in L.A. on opening night.
As more games get released for the 2024-25 season's schedule, oddsmakers will likely continue to offer the opening odds -- and some insight onto how they view certain teams -- this offseason.
