NBA Pacific Division Odds for 2024-25 Season (Buy the Suns in Crowded Market?)
The Pacific Division is expected to feature the closest division race in the NBA in the 2024-25 season, as no team is shorter than +215 to win the division while every squad has better than 9/1 odds to win it.
The Phoenix Suns, who made some intriguing moves in the offseason despite limited resources, are the favorite at +215, while the Sacramento Kings clock in at No. 2.
The Kings didn’t make the playoffs last season, but they added DeMar DeRozan in an attempt to find the magic that led to them earning the No. 3 seed in the West in the 2022-23 season.
Two popular squads with aging superstars – the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors – aren’t favored in this division, but every team (including the Los Angeles Clippers) has a win total projection of at least 39.5 games.
That’s wild.
Injuries could play a major role in this division with aging stars like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard all leading their teams.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds and each team ahead of the regular season.
Pacific Division Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Phoenix Suns: +215
- Sacramento Kings: +280
- Golden State Warriors: +350
- Los Angeles Lakers: +425
- Los Angeles Clippers: +850
Outside of the Clippers, who lost Paul George for nothing this offseason, you really could make an argument for every team to win this division.
There is also the potential that the Lakers and Warriors make a big deal at the deadline to improve their rosters for a final run around James/Curry.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix added Tyus Jones, Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris while retaining Grayson Allen and Royce O’Neale this offseason, making it a lot more intriguing than it was entering last season.
Ultimately, Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker have to stay healthy, but the Suns have the scoring talent to build on a 49-win season from the 2023-24 campaign.
Sacramento Kings
Does DeRozan move the needle enough for the Kings?
I think he raises the team’s floor in the West, but the Kings still have some major questions when it comes to their wing defense in a loaded conference.
Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry is going to have some new options around him in Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield and De’Anthony Melton, but the Warriors are deeper than they were last season.
Ultimately, the development of Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga will determine just how good Golden State is this season. Plus, Draymond Green needs to be on the floor. The Warriors were 13-14 without him and 33-22 with him in the 2023-24 season.
Los Angeles Lakers
Do the Lakers make a move to get another piece to help LeBron and AD?
I am worried about the Lakers in this market after both superstars played 70-plus games last season and they still finished in third – good for seventh in the West.
Los Angeles Clippers
I can’t trust the reigning division champion Clippers now that George is out of town and Leonard has been dealing with a knee injury since late last season.
This team is not equipped to handle Leonard or James Harden going down during the regular season.
