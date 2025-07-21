NBA Rookie of the Year Odds Following Summer League (Cooper Flagg is Odds-On Favorite)
The NBA world was able to get a good look at many of the rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft Class in Summer League in Las Vegas, and it’s becoming pretty evident a few stood out above the rest.
At the best betting sites, No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg is the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award in the 2025-26 season, with DraftKings Sportsbook setting him at -185. That’s good for an implied probability of 64.91 percent that Flagg ends up as the league’s Rookie of the Year.
Now, No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe and No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey both missed some time in the Las Vegas Summer League, but Edgecome put on a show in Salt Lake City earlier in the summer, putting up a 28-point double-double in his debut.
Bailey also flashed some intriguing scoring skill before going down with an injury.
When it comes to the Rookie of the Year award, opportunity is key. That could put a damper on No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper, as he may play behind De’Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle in San Antonio.
One player that should have a ton of chances in the 2025-26 season is Tre Johnson (+1200) – the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Johnson landed with a Washington Wizards team that lacks an elite scorer to build around, and he put up 19.5 points per game in his two Summer League appearances.
Still, Flagg is the clear favorite after he dropped 31 points in his second and final game this summer.
This market will undoubtedly fluctuate as the season goes on, but Flagg figures to walk into a featured role for a Dallas team that wants to make the playoffs in the 2025-26 season. If the Duke product lives up to the hype that surrounded him before the draft, he should come away with the Rookie of the Year.
Outside of Flagg, Johnson stands out to me as a player to bet on just because he should have a huge role in Washington. Harper and Edgecombe likely won’t walk into nearly as many touches in their first season in the pros.
Here’s the odds list for the 2025-26 Rookie of the Year award.
NBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2025-26 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Cooper Flagg: -185
- Dylan Harper: +900
- Ace Bailey: +950
- VJ Edgecombe: +1000
- Tre Johnson: +1200
- Kon Knueppel: +4000
- Jeremiah Fears: +4000
- Egor Demin: +4000
- Yang Hansen: +4000
- Kasparas Jakucionis: +5000
- Derik Queen: +5000
- Khaman Maluach: +7500
- Walter Clayton Jr.: +8000
No other player is shorter than +10000 to win Rookie of the Year.
