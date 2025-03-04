Nebraska vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
Tonight's game between Nebraska and Ohio State is a massive showdown for both team's NCAA hopes. They're both projected to be part of the "last four in" meaning tonight's winner should be in a great spot while the loser is going to be sweating as we enter conference tournament week.
Nebraska won the first meeting between these two teams on February 9, beating them by a final score of 79-71. Can the Buckeyes get revenge on their home court? Let's dive into the odds.
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Nebraska +6.5 (-115)
- Ohio State -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nebraska +220
- Ohio State -275
Total: 143.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nebraska vs. Ohio State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Schottenstein Center
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Ohio State Record: 17-12 (7-11 Conference)
- Nebraska State Record: 16-13 (8-10 Conference)
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Best Prop Bets
Nebraska Prop Bet
- Brice Williams UNDER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-105) via BetMGM
Ohio State has one of the best perimeter defenses in the country, ranking 11th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 29.6% from beyond the arc. That decreases even further to 27.5% when playing on their home court. Considering Brice Williams is already shooting just 35.0% from three-point land, I won't hesitate to bet the UNDER on his three-pointers made total for Tuesday night.
Ohio State Prop Bet
- Bruce Thornton OVER 4.5 Assists (+125) via BetMGM
Nebraska ranks 206th in the country in opponent assists per game with teams averaging 13.6 against them as well as 15.7 assists over their last three games. The last time these two teams met last month, Bruce Thornton recorded six assists. Now, the OVER on his assists total of 4.5 is set at an enticing number of +125. That seems like a great bet to me.
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Prediction and Pick
Ohio State is tough to back when playing on the road, but the Buckeyes are an elite team on their home court. Their average scoring margin improve by 17.6 points at home and their effective field goal percentage skyrockets from 49.5% on the road to 57.1% at home.
Add that in with the Buckeyes' unbelievably strong perimeter defense and Ohio State seems like a great bet to win tonight's pivotal Big Ten showdown.
Pick: Ohio State -6.5 (-105) via BetMGM
