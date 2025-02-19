Nebraska vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
Nebraska is likely holding on to an NCAA Tournament berth at the moment but they need to continue to rack up wins to hold on to that spot. Beating a lowly Penn State team on Wednesday night is a must to keep their resume in tact.
The Nittany Lions are in the midst of a rough conference schedule, going just 3-12 in Big Ten action. As a result, they're once again underdogs on their home court tonight.
Nebraska vs. Penn State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Nebraska -1.5 (-110)
- Penn State +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nebraska -125
- Penn State +105
Total: 149.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nebraska vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Nebraska Record: 17-9
- Penn State Record: 13-13
Nebraska vs. Penn State Best Prop Bets
Brice Williams OVER 1.5 3 Pointers Made (-175 via BetMGM)
One of the areas that Nebraska is going to be able to attack tonight is the perimeter of the Penn State defense. The Nittany Lions enter tonight's game ranking 268th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35.3% from beyond the arc. That could mean big things for Brice Williams.
Yanic Konan Niederhauser OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+115 via BetMGM)
Nebraska struggled to rebound when playing on the road, sporting a rebounding percentage of just 48.1% away from their home court. That should set up Yanic Konan Niederhauser to have a big game. He's Penn State's best rebounder and is coming off an 11 rebound performance against Washington on the weekend.
Nebraska vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
Penn State isn't nearly as bad as its record indicates. The Nittany Lions enter tonight's game ranking 71st in effective field goal percentage while Nebraska ranks just 108th.
Another area that gives the Nittany Lions an advantage is being able to create extra scoring chances. They average +2.1 extra scoring chances per game based off offensive rebounding and the ability to create turnovers while Nebraska ranks 218th at -0.8.
Nebraska's game has fallen apart at times on the road. The Cornhuskers' average scoring margin falls from +12.0 at home to -3.0 on the road. That could hurt them tonight when they head to the Bryce Jordan Center.
I'll back Penn State as an underdog tonight.
Pick: Penn State ML (+105 via BetMGM)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!