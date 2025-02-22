Nets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 22
The Philadelphia 76ers can’t get out of their own way, losing six games in a row to remain in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.
At some point, the Sixers have to make a decision about whether or not they can make a run at a playoff spot. Their first-round pick is top-six protected, so they may want to preserve that in what looks like a lost season.
On Saturday, the Sixers take on a scrappy Brooklyn Nets team that is coming off a loss on Thursday to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Brooklyn is shockingly TIED with the Sixers in the standings, and it already has cleared its projected win total from the preseason.
Should bettors back the Sixers to cover and snap this losing streak? Here’s a full breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds and my best bet.
Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +10.5 (-110)
- 76ers -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: +380
- 76ers: -590
Total
- 211.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, YES Network
- Nets record: 20-35
- 76ers record: 20-35
Nets vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
76ers Injury Report
- Paul George – available
- Jared McCain – out
- Kyle Lowry – out
- Justin Edwards – out
- Eric Gordon – out
Nets vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets Today
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER Points and Rebounds
Johnson has become an important part of the Nets’ offense with them trading away multiple rotation players this season, and he’s averaging 16.6 points on 11.8 shots per game since returning from an injury.
Johnson also is averaging 4.6 rebounds over this stretch, pushing his season averages to 19.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paul George UNDER PRA
I can’t trust Paul George right now, even though he’s played several games in a row for Philly.
Over his last six games, PG is averaging just 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 41.9 percent from the field. Brooklyn has been one of the best defensive teams in the league as of late, ranking No. 1 in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Nets vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
There are two key trends to know in this game that should help influence how bettors wager on this matchup.
First off, the Nets are 17-9-1 against the spread as road underdogs – one of the best marks in the NBA. They’ve posted an average margin of victory of -4.9 points per game, which is pretty impressive considering that they’ve been massive dogs in most of those matchups.
On the other side, Philly is just 1-11 (!!) against the spread when favored at home. Even when healthy, the Sixers have been underwhelming, going just 8-10 in the 18 games that Joel Embiid has appeared in.
With the Sixers losing six games in a row and the Nets playing elite defense over the last few weeks, I will gladly take the points on Saturday night.
Pick: Nets +10.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.