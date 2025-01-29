Nets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Two of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference face off on Wednesday night, as the Charlotte Hornets are favored at home against the Brooklyn Nets.
This matchup is an ugly one to bet, as the Hornets have ruled out eight rotation players – including LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams – for tonight’s game.
On top of that, the Nets are down their two leading scorers (Cam Thomas and Cameron Johnson) for this matchup.
While both of these teams are going to end up in the lottery, one of them has fared better against the spread in the 2024-25 campaign.
Let’s break down why that team is worth a bet, the latest odds and props for this Eastern Conference battle.
Nets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets +3 (-115)
- Hornets -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Nets: +130
- Hornets: -155
Total
- 205.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Nets vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 29
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast
- Nets record: 14-33
- Hornets record: 12-31
Nets vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Bojan Bogdanovic – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Noah Clowney – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Maxwell Lewis – out
- Dariq Whitehead – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- Grant Williams – out
- Mark Williams – out
- Josh Green – out
- Cody Martin – out
- Tidjane Salaun – out
Nets vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ben Simmons OVER 6.5 Assists (-130)
After missing five straight games, Simmons is off the injury report on Wednesday night.
The former All-Star is averaging 7.1 assists per game this season, and he’s cleared 6.5 dimes in four straight games. While Simmons’ playing time is always up in the air, this is a decent matchup against a Charlotte team that is allowing over 26 opponent assists per game.
Charlotte Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Vasilije Micic OVER 12.5 Points (-115)
Micic has failed to clear this prop recently, but he’s averaging 11.7 points per game as a starter in the 2024-25 season. Over his last three games, Micic has played over 30 minutes twice, and he’s put up double-digit shots in both of those games.
With limited options for the Hornets tonight, Micic is a player they’ve trusted in the rotation all season that should see an expanded role.
Nets vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams have loaded injury reports, but the Hornets have eight rotation players, including their two leading scorers, sitting out this matchup.
I have a hard time backing them as a favorite – especially since D’Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton are suiting up for Brooklyn.
The Nets aren’t good – they’ve dropped seven in a row – but they’re still 15-9-1 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
Charlotte is going to have a bench-only lineup (outside of Miles Bridges) in action tonight. That’s not enough for it to easily beat this Brooklyn team.
In a matchup between two bad teams with a ton of injuries, I’m going to take the points.
Pick: Nets +3 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.