Nets vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 22
The 2025-26 NBA season is here. Wednesday’s 12-game slate will follow up Tuesday’s first NBA slate of the season and there are plenty of lines worth taking advantage off ahead of tip-off before the books get a better read on what to expect from teams and players after the offseason.
One of Wednesday’s earlier matchups will feature the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Both teams are looking to bounce back from down years in 2024-25, but one side has a clear edge in Game 1 of this season.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup with a prop pick and a play on the spread.
Nets vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +5 (-108)
- Hornets -5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Nets: +162
- Hornets: -194
Total
- 226.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Nets vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network
- Nets record: 0-0
- Hornets record: 0-0
Nets vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Haywood Highsmith – out
Hornets Injury Report
Nets vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kon Kneuppel to score 10+ points (+100)
The Hornets’ first pick from the 2025 NBA Draft averaged 11.8 points per game through five preseason games. He’s expected to be a day one starter and the rotations will shorten in the regular season. Josh Green is dealing with a shoulder injury, so bettors should expect Kneuppel to get plenty of burn. He’s a sharpshooter whose scoring average will rise if he improves upon his 28.6 percent 3-point shooting percentage from the preseason.
Nets vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
Brooklyn and Charlotte finished toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season, but the Hornets are more equipped to improve upon their 2024-25 record thanks to the veterans they acquired alongside their new draft picks.
The Nets replaced their leading scorer from last year with Michael Porter Jr. and their point guard rotation is almost exclusively made up of rookies. That’s not a likely formula for success when your team’s first game of the season will be on the road against an All-Star caliber point guard.
Charlotte will bring three players who averaged more than 20.0 points per game last season into this matchup and has solidified its roster with some much-needed long-range shooting and backcourt depth. The Hornets should win and cover in this matchup.
Pick: Hornets -5 (-112 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
