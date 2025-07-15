Nets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
Both the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets have yet to win a game in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League heading into Tuesday’s matchup.
The Knicks have their lone draft pick from the 2025 NBA Draft – Mohamed Diawara – playing this summer as well as last year’s rookies in Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, and Kevin McCullar Jr. However, all of those players had very limited NBA action in the 2024-25 season.
Brooklyn, which took five players in the first round in the 2025 NBA Draft, is expected to be a rebuilding team in the 2025-26 season. It has not fared well so far in Summer League, losing by nine to the Oklahoma City Thunder and six to the Washington Wizards.
Egor Demin, Drake Powell, Danny Wolf, Nolan Traore, and Ben Saraf are all getting thrown into the fire for Brooklyn, but oddsmakers have the Nets set as favorites in this matchup.
Can the Nets hold off the Knicks and pick up their first win this summer?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s clash between these Eastern Conference rivals.
Nets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Nets -2.5 (-110)
- Knicks +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: -142
- Knicks: +120
Total
- 181 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 15
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- Nets record: 0-2
- Knicks record: 0-2
Nets vs. Knicks Key Players to Watch
Brooklyn Nets
- Egor Demin
The No. 8 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Demin was the first of five first-round selections for Brooklyn last month.
So far in Summer League, he’s averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 33.3 percent from the field. Known for his passer, Demin is going to need to improve other aspects of his game to become a top player on the next playoff team in Brooklyn.
New York Knicks
- Pacome Dadiet
The most intriguing Summer League piece for the Knicks is 2024 first-round pick Pacome Dadiet. After playing sparingly as a rookie, Dadiet may have a chance to crack Mike Brown’s rotation as an option on the wing in the 2025-26 season.
This summer, Dadiet is averaging 12.0 points per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from 3. The Knicks have struggled as a team from beyond the arc, which has led to back-to-back losses.
Nets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
Even though Brooklyn is 0-2 so far this summer, it has kept games close, losing by single digits in each matchup.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have lost by 18 and 13 points, and they combined to shoot 12-for-64 from beyond the arc in two games. Even with 30 points from McCullar against Boston, the Knicks still suffered a 13-point loss.
New York has failed to reach the 90-point mark in both of its games, but the Nets flirted with triple-digits in a 102-96 loss to the Wizards.
While the Knicks have plenty of NBA talent on the roster, both Dadiet and Kolek have played less than 30 minutes per game so far in Summer League. I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Knicks get a longer look at some fringe players with their chances of competing for a Summer League title already looking extremely slim.
I’ll back Brooklyn cover as a small favorite this evening.
Pick: Nets -2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.