Nets vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23
Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors are red hot right now, winning nine of their last 10 games and six in a row heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
Toronto has the second-best net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games, and it’s now the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn has just three wins this season (although it did beat Boston on Friday) and dropped its lone meeting with the Raptors (in Brooklyn) earlier this season by 10 points.
So, oddsmakers have the Raptors set as double-digit favorites at home as they look to extend their winning streak to seven games.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s Eastern Conference clash.
Nets vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nets +12.5 (-110)
- Raptors -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nets: +500
- Raptors: -700
Total
- 228.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Nets vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, YES Network
- Nets record: 3-12
- Raptors record: 11-5
Nets vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Nic Claxton – probable
- Egor Demin – probable
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Cam Thomas – out
- Ben Saraf – out
- Nolan Traore – out
- Danny Wolf – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable
- Jakob Poeltl – out
Nets vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- RJ Barrett OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-161)
This season, Barrett is shooting just 34.5 percent from beyond the arc, but he’s made multiple shots from deep in 11 of his 16 games.
Now, he takes on a Brooklyn team that is 28th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage (39.2 percent). Barrett was 0-for-7 against Brooklyn earlier this season, but he’s taking over five shots from deep per game, giving him a solid floor when it comes to this prop.
I think he bounced back with multiple made 3s on Sunday evening.
Nets vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on Toronto’s win streak to continue against Brooklyn:
Who would’ve thought that the Toronto Raptors would be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference 16 games into the 2025-26 season?
The Raptors have won six games in a row and nine of their last 10 heading into a home date against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Brooklyn lost by 10 at home to the Raptors earlier this season, but it is coming off an upset win on Friday against the Boston Celtics.
Still, I’m fading the Nets in a big way in this matchup.
Over their last 10 games, the Raptors are second in the NBA in net rating (+12.7) only to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Not only that, but Toronto has moved to 3-2 against the spread as a home favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +13.4 in those five games. The Raptors are also 9-7 against the spread overall.
Brooklyn enters this game at 26th in the NBA in net rating (-10.3), and it has lost seven games by 13 or more points this season. I think the Raptors keep their winning streak alive at home, especially with the Nets in a prime “sell-high” spot after Friday’s win.
Pick: Raptors -12.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
