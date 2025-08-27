Nevada vs. Penn State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
Beaver Stadium opens the 2025 season with a colossal mismatch on paper, as College Football Playoff contender Penn State welcomes rebuilding Nevada.
James Franklin’s Nittany Lions bring back a loaded roster that averaged over 33 points per game last year while fielding a top-20 defense, positioning themselves once again as national title hopefuls.
Nevada, meanwhile, looks to move forward from a 3-10 campaign under Jeff Choate, returning just one defensive starter and juggling 50-plus new players on its roster.
For a Wolf Pack team that hasn’t beaten a Big Ten opponent on the road in school history, the mountain in Happy Valley looks as steep as ever.
Nevada vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nevada +44.5 (-105)
- Penn State -44.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Nevada (+1100)
- Penn State (-2500)
Total
- Over 57.5 (-105)
- Under 57.5 (-115)
Nevada vs. Penn State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 29, 2025
- Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Beaver Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Nevada Record: 0-0
- Penn State Record: 0-0
Nevada vs. Penn State Key Player to Watch
Drew Allar, Quarterback — Penn State
Drew Allar is the headliner for Penn State, and in his third year as a starter, the expectations have shifted from potential to production. Allar threw for 3,327 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024, showing poise but still leaving room for sharper consistency in big games. Now, with transfer additions like Devonte Ross, who led the Sun Belt in touchdown receptions, and returning tight end Tyler Warren, his arsenal is arguably the best he’s had.
The offensive line, anchored by veterans with NFL futures, provides Allar with a stable pocket, making him lethal when he has time to scan the field. Against a Nevada defense returning just one starter and reshuffling almost entirely in the front seven, Allar has a prime stage to showcase explosive efficiency.
Nevada vs. Penn State Prediction and Pick
It’s the kind of point spread that underscores the range of college football. Penn State is not only one of the deepest rosters in the country but also one of the most balanced, capable of scoring in bunches while suffocating opponents defensively.
Their running back tandem of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen should shred a Nevada front that gave up nearly 400 yards per game last season. Jim Knowles’ revamped defense, already top-20 in 2024, now adds aggression and depth — more than enough to overwhelm Chubba Purdy and a Wolf Pack offense still searching for rhythm. Nevada’s roster turnover and lack of continuity scream early-season growing pains, especially in one of the most hostile environments in college football. Lay the 44.5 with confidence.
Pick: Penn State -44.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
