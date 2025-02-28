Nevada vs. UNLV Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 28
Friday's college basketball action will wrap up with a Mountain West showdown between Nevada and UNLV.
Both teams are battling for seeding in the middle of the pack of the conference, and with the Wolf Pack sitting one game back from the Rebels, a second win against them will prove pivotal. Nevada beat UNLV by a score of back on February 1.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Nevada vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Nevada -2.5 (-110)
- UNLV +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nevada -140
- UNLV +115
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Nevada vs. UNLV How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Nevada Record: 16-12 (8-9 Conference)
- UNLV Record: 15-13 (9-8 Conference)
Nevada vs. UNLV Best Prop Bet
Nick Davidson OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-135) via BetMGM
Nick Davidson is already averaging 6.3 rebounds per game this season, so as long as he hits his average, this bet will cash for us. It's also worth noting that he and the Wolf Pack get to face a UNLV team that has had rebounding issues all season. The Rebels rank 261st in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 48.3% of boards. We're not asking much for Davidson to record six boards.
Nevada vs. UNLV Prediction and Pick
Nevada is a far better team than its record indicates. They head into this game ranking 36th in college basketball in effective field goal percentage at 55.4%, while UNLV ranks just 207th at 50.3%.
Not only are the Wolf Pack the better shooting team, but they also slightly outrank the Rebels in defensive efficiency. Nevada comes in at 119th, a step above UNLV at 125th. Throw in the fact that Nevada has the far better rebounding numbers, and this bet shapes up to be a no-brainer.
I'll lay the points with the Wolf Pack on the road.
Pick: Nevada -2.5 (-110)
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!