New Mexico vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 19
A Mountain West showdown is on tap for Wednesday night when Boise State hosts New Mexico.
The Lobos lead the competitive Mountain West with a 14-1 conference record. Meanwhile, Boise State sits at 9-5, 4.5 games back from New Mexico. If they want any hope at making a charge at the top seed, a win tonight would be crucial.
Let's dive into the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bets.
New Mexico vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- New Mexico +4.5 (-110)
- Boise State -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- New Mexico +170
- Boise State -210
Total: 152.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
New Mexico vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- New Mexico Record: 22-4 (14-1 in Mountain West)
- Boise State Record: 17-8 (9-5 in Mountain West)
New Mexico vs. Boise State Best Prop Bets
Tyson Degenhart OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-150 via BetMGM)
With Mustapha Amzil questionable for Wednesday night, New Mexico is going to struggle to grab rebounds which will open things up for the likes of Tyson Degenhart, who's already averaging 6.2 rebounds per game this season. He should be able to clean up around the rim if Amzil is sidelined tonight.
Donovan Dent UNDER 4.5 Assists (+115 via BetMGM)
Donovan Dent averages 6.3 assists per game, but he could struggle in that department against a Boise State team that plays extremely disciplined basketball on the defensive side of the court. The Broncos allow just 10.3 total assists per game this season, the 13th fewest amongst all of college basketball.
New Mexico vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
You might be surprised to see that Boise State is favored despite New Mexico having a much better record, but New Mexico is in a tough spot with the potential of missing both Mustapha Amzil and CJ Noland tonight.
Offensively, the Lobos don't do much at an impressive level. For example, they're just 159th in effetive field goal percentage at 51.2%, significantly below the Broncos who come in at 85th (52.9%) in that stat.
New Mexico's bread and butter is its defense but the Lobos don't significantly outrank Boise State in that area either. The Broncos are 51st in defensive efficiency, proving they can hang with New Mexico despite the difference in record.
I'll lay the points with Boise State.
Pick: Boise State -4.5 (-110 via BetMGM Sportsbook)
