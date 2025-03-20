New Mexico vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round
Marquette went 23-10 overall this season including 13-7 in the Big East which was good enough to earn them a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The Golden Eagles will face the New Mexico Lobos from the Mountain West in the Round of 64. The Lobos finished the regular season in first place in their conference but fell to Boise State in the conference tournament. Can they get hot at the right moment?
New Mexico vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- New Mexico +3.5 (-105)
- Marquette -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- New Mexico +145
- Marquette -175
Total
- OVER 153.5 (-105)
- UNDER 153.5 (-115)
New Mexico vs. Marquette How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Game Time: 7:25 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS
- New Mexico Record: 26-7
- Marquette Record: 23-10
New Mexico vs. Marquette Best Prop Bets
New Mexico Prop Bet
- Nelly Junior Joseph OVER 14.5 Points (-110) via BetMGM
Marquette has struggled to defend the interior this season, ranking 199th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 51.3% from down low. Along that line of thinking, I'm going to be New Mexico's center, Nelly Junior Joseph, to reach the OVER on his points total of 14.5. He's averaging 14.0 points per game this season.
Marquette Prop Bet
- Kam Jones OVER 2.5 Three-Pointers Made (+115) via BetMGM
New Mexico has allowed teams to shoot 33.8% from beyond the arc, which ranks 186th in the country. I'm going to back Kam Jones of Marquette to have success from three-point land and take the OVER 2.5 three-pointers made at +115 odds.
New Mexico vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick
Instead of backing a side in this one, I'm going to take the OVER at 153.5. New Mexico plays at one of the fastest paces in the country, coming in at eighth in pace. Marquette ranks in the top half of the country in pace as well, coming in at 172nd.
The biggest reason why I like the OVER is both offenses matchup well against the weakness of their opponent. New Mexico is a two-point shooting team while Marquette struggles to defend the interior, ranking 199th in opponent two-point field goal percentage. On the other side of things, Marquette is a three-point shooting team and New Mexico ranks 186th in opponent three-point field goal percentage.
Let's sit back and root for points in this Mountain West vs. Big East showdown.
Pick: OVER 153.5 (-105) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!