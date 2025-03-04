New Mexico vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 4
New Mexico and Nevada meet for a second time this season after a thriller in the first one saw the Lobos escape with a home victory in overtime.
The Wolfpack are under .500 in Mountain West play, but have been a competitive group for much of the season. Can the team pull a stunner before the end of the regular season against the Mountain West leading Lobos?
Here’s our betting preview.
New Mexico vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- New Mexico: -1.5 (-105)
- Nevada: +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- New Mexico: -113
- Nevada: -106
Total: 149.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
New Mexico vs. Nevada How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lawlor Events Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- New Mexico Record: 23-6
- Nevada Record: 16-13
New Mexico vs. Nevada Key Players to Watch
New Mexico
Donovan Dent: One of the premier players in the conference, Dent has been a star for the first place Lobos, averaging 20 points per game with six assists on an efficient 49% shooting. The junior played to his season average in the overtime win against Nevada, scoring 20 and dishing out six dimes.
Nevada
Kobe Sanders: The Cal Poly transfer is on a tear, scoring 87 points over the last three games while adding an average of about five rebounds per game and three assists. The wing has been tough to deal with throughout Mountain West play and he’s making a late season surge with some monster outputs. In the first meeting against New Mexico, Sanders had a team high 21 points.
New Mexico vs. Nevada Prediction and Pick
This is a lot of respect for the Wolf Pack, who are below .500 in Mountain West play, but are clearly far more competitive than its middling record.
The team can make life difficult for the Lobos offense with its disciplined transition defense and its ability to defend the rim, two keys to Richard Pitino’s group on offense.
Meanwhile, with the emergence of Sanders as a key wing scorer and the floor spacing of Nick Davidson, the team’s 6 '10” center that can play both on the low block and stretch the floor, the Wolf Pack offense can execute its off-ball motion offense against the sturdy Lobos defense.
It’s a tight spread, but I can only look at Nevada, who presents a tough stylistic matchup for the Lobos on the road.
PICK: Nevada +1.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
