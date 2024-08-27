New York Jets Have Historic Odds to Win AFC East in 2024 Season
The AFC East promises to be one of the most electric divisions in the NFL in 2024. Three of the four teams have realistic odds to be crowned division champs and just as the preseason wraps up, we now have a new betting favorite to pull it off.
When odds opened up at the beginning of the offseason, the Buffalo Bills were the betting favorites to repeat as AFC East champions. Earlier this month, the Jets' odds improved as they became co-favorites with the Bills.
Now, the Jets stand alone atop the latest list of odds to win the AFC East. This is the first time the Jets have been preseason favorites to win the division since 1999.
Of course, the Patriots dominance of the NFL during the Tom Brady era has a lot to do with that. They won the division in 17-of-the-19 years between 2001 and 2019. As soon as Brady left the division, Josh Allen and the Bills stepped in and have won four-straight divisional titles since 2020.
The last time the Jets won the AFC East was in 2002. They'd go on to lose in the divisional round of the playoffs to the Oakland Raiders.
Now, oddsmakers think Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the Jets will be the cream of the crop in the division. At +165 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, they're being given a 37.74% implied probability of being crowned kings of the AFC East.
With that being said, the Bills (+195) and Dolphins (+205) aren't far behind. Either of those three teams could win the division with the Patriots (+2500) being the odd team out.
Let's take a look at the full list of the latest odds:
AFC East Odds
- Jets +165
- Bills +195
- Dolphins +205
- Patriots +2500
