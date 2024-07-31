Odds to Win AFC East in 2024 Season: Can Jets or Dolphins Catch Bills?
A division may be facing a changing of the gaurd?
Since the Patriots moved on from Tom Brady, Josh Allen and the Bills have owned the AFC East. However, the Jets and Dolphins are firmly in the mix this season to take the crown away from the revamped Bills roster.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings have released AFC East futures, and the Bills are co-favorites with the New York Jets.
AFC East Odds
- Bills: +180
- Jets: +180
- Dolphins: +200
- Patriots: +2500
Buffalo Bills
The Bills (+180) are used to being favorites heading into the season, due to excellent quarterback play from Josh Allen.
However, this year's team has plenty of unknowns.
After Stefon Diggs left in the off-season for Houston, there is no obvious WR1 in Buffalo. Dalton Kincaid is expected to see an expanded role after a successful rookie season in which he finished with 73 catches and 678 yards. The Bills added WR Keon Coleman in the draft and veteran wideouts Curtis Samuel and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who will join Khalil Shakir in Buffalo. James Cook is expected to lead this backfield, with many predicting a breakout season. Still, a lot needs to go right for the AFC East co-favorites, who finished 11-6 in 2023.
New York Jets
The Jets (+180) chances depend heavily on the health and ability of Aaron Rodgers, as demonstrated by their 2023 performance. New York finished 7-10 in 2023 and third in the AFC after rotating through multiple passers, including Zach Wilson, Trevor Semien, and Tim Boyle. Sentiment remains high, however, as Rodgers' Achilles should be fully healed.
Age is likely the more significant factor.
The pieces are all there for Rodgers and the Jets if he plays well. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are excellent weapons for the veteran, with a 6.2% career touchdown rate (better than Mahomes, Prescott, and even Tom Brady). An elite defense and an improved offensive line complete the picture.
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins (+200) finished with an 11-6 record last season and will return with most of their team intact. Tua Tagovailoa has a fresh contract extension, and there's no reason to think Tyreek Hill, who led the league with 1.799 receiving yards in 2023- will be slowing down anytime soon. Jaylen Waddle is another superb pass-catcher, and De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert should combine for a potent run game.
Coach Mike McDaniel hired Anthony Weaver to replace Vic Fangio as this season's defensive coordinator. If the defense can take a step forward, there are plenty of reasons to think they can win this division.
New England Patriots
Finally, the Patriots (+2500) have a win total set at just 4.5. With a first-year head coach, first-year quarterback, and plenty of unknowns in New England, this is probably not a lotto ticket to pull—just don't tell CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans I said that.
