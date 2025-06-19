NFC East Division Odds for 2025 Season (Can Commanders Dethrone the Eagles?)
One of the wildest trends in the NFL over the past two decades will carry into the 2025 season: The NFC East hasn't had a repeat winner since 2003-2004.
With that being said, this might be the year that the trend finally breaks. The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions and are now being looked at as the best team in the NFC heading into the 2025 campaign. With that being said, the Commanders are one of the hot young teams in the NFL behind Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels.
Let's take a look at the odds to win the division and then I'll give you my prediction.
NFC East Odds
- Eagles -135
- Commanders +230
- Cowboys +480
- Giants +2800
The Eagles are set as the betting favorites to win the NFC East for the second straight season at -135 odds, an implied probability of 57.45%.
NFC East Prediction
I'm going to bet on the long-lasting NFC East trend ending this season. The Eagles are a team with virtually no weakness, returning almost their entire roster from a year ago, including all offensive skill positions. Their defense will look slightly different in 2025, but a young secondary is bound to take a step forward and improve.
It may be an unpopular take, but I foresee the Commanders taking a small step back this season. Remember, the Houston Texans were the young hot team behind C.J. Stroud two seasons ago, but took a step back last season. They were still a playoff team, but they weren't the legitimate AFC contender they looked like a season before. Washington has all the makings of a similar outcome in 2025. Jayden Daniels will have to try to exceed the lofty expectations he has set for himself after a historic rookie season, but the team still has plenty of holes, especially on defense.
Last season, the Commanders ranked 18th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at 0.0, showing that their record may have been better than they may have deserved.
Meanwhile, I have little faith in the Dallas Cowboys, who made little to no improvements to their roster except for trading for a polarizing George Pickens. I'd be shocked if Brian Schottenheimer is the answer at head coach for this team.
Then there's the Giants, who are going to be in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.
Pick: Eagles -135 via FanDuel
