NFC No. 1 Seed Odds and Prediction: 49ers Will Benefit From Easiest Schedule in NFL
We are quickly approaching the start of the 2025 NFL season, so it's time to take a look at some futures markets.
One of the bets that NFL fans can wager on is which team will claim the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences. Remember, predicting which team will be the top seed at the end of the regular season can be determined by more than just which team is the best. Injuries and strength of schedule play a significant role in which team finishes with the best record in a 17-game season.
Let's take a look at the odds to be the top seed in the NFC and then I'll break down my best bet.
NFC No. 1 Seed Odds
- Eagles +370
- Lions +650
- 49ers +650
- Rams +700
- Commanders +950
- Packers +1100
- Vikings +1100
- Buccaneers +1300
- Cardinals +1800
- Falcons +2400
- Seahawks +2400
- Cowboys +2400
- Bears +2700
- Panthers +4100
- Giants +15000
- Saints +21000
Bet 49ers to be NFC No. 1 Seed in 2025
While the Eagles and Lions are arguably a better team, a lot is going the 49ers' way this upcoming season, which makes them a fantastic bet at +650 to claim the No. 1 seed.
Last year, everything that could've gone wrong went wrong for the 49ers. They dealt with a plethora of injuries, locker room drama, and bad late-game luck. All of that added up to a 6-11 season, including losing seven of their last eight games. Despite the poor result, the 49ers were better than their record indicated. Their underlying metrics were still promising, including ranking No. 2 in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.0, behind only the Ravens.
Now, with an offseason to get healthy and mentally refreshed, they should be poised to return to a form closer to what they were when they won the NFC in 2023. Even more important than that, their 2024 woes have set them up to have the easiest schedule in the NFL, according to Tankathon.com. They now have the roster of a No. 1 team with the schedule of a No. 4 team. They're set to play just three games against teams who made the playoffs last season, two against the Rams, one against the Buccaneers, and the Texans.
The 49ers also have games against some of the worst teams in the league, including matchups against the Saints, Giants, Panthers, Browns, Titans, and Colts.
Meanwhile, their biggest competition for the No. 1 seed, the Lions and Eagles, have two of the three most difficult schedules in the league. Not only do the Lions and Eagles have to get through the gauntlet of their respective competitive divisions, but they both play No. 1 schedules against out-of-division opponents. The schedule is going to give San Francisco a massive leg up on both Detroit and Philadelphia.
Once the calendar turns to the postseason, all bets are off, but the 49ers have an inside track to the No. 1 seed in the regular season.
Pick: 49ers +650 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.